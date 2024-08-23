Business Standard
Karnataka govt approves 250m tall Sky Deck project worth Rs 500 Crore

Karnataka govt approves 250m tall Sky Deck project worth Rs 500 Crore

Karnataka cabinet has decided to open 52 new Indira canteens in Bengaluru, 592 Anganwadis to be opened at the cost of Rs. 50 crores

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka cabinet decided to build a sky deck at the estimated cost of Rs. 500 crores. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Karnataka Minister HK Patil said that the cabinet has decided to build a sky deck at an estimated cost of Rs. 500 crores.
HK Patil said, "Karnataka cabinet decided to build a sky deck at the estimated cost of Rs. 500 crores. Building an underground tunnel from Hebbal to Silk Board junction is expected to cost Rs. 12,690. Karnataka cabinet has decided to open 52 new Indira canteens in Bengaluru. 592 Anganwadis to be opened at the cost of Rs. 50 crores."
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar recently announced that the opposition leaders from Bengaluru have agreed to set up the 250-metre Skydeck near NICE Road.
"The opposition leaders and MLAs representing Bengaluru have given the go-ahead for the 250-metre Skydeck to be set up near NICE Road on the outskirts of the city. We will place this before the Cabinet very soon and take it forward," he said while addressing a press conference after a meeting with the elected representatives of Bengaluru at Vidhana Soudha.
"The Skydeck needs about 25 acres of land. We had shortlisted land near Kommaghatta and the Bengaluru University campus, but we decided against it as it may affect students. We had shortlisted about 10 places for this project, but the Ministry of Aviation had reservations about those due to Skydeck's height. All elected representatives from Bengaluru, including Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, have agreed to the NICE Road location," he elaborated.
Earlier, the Karnataka cabinet approved the renaming of Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South, a decision followed by an announcement made by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
"The (state) cabinet has approved to rename Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South district," Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil announced while addressing a press conference on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

