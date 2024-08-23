Business Standard
Kumaraswamy hails CPSEs for contributing to Chandrayaan-3 on Space Day

He also said that the National Space Day celebration is a testament to the dedication and hard work of ISRO's scientists

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy

H D Kumaraswamy recalls the contributions of four Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) in making India's lunar mission a success.

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

As the country celebrated its first ever National Space Day commemorating the soft landing of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface on Friday, Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy recalled the contributions of four Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) in making India's lunar mission a success.
The union minister said these CPSEs under his ministry had proudly contributed to achieving the milestone. "Four CPSEs under MHIInstrumentation Ltd. (IL), FCRI, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL), and Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT)supplied essential products that were integral to the success of Chandrayaan-3," Kumaraswamy said in a post on 'X'.
 
He also said that the National Space Day celebration is a testament to the dedication and hard work of ISRO's scientists and engineers, and the collaborative efforts of our nation's industries. On this day a year ago, India achieved a major feat in its Space programme when its Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing on the south pole of the Moon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had named the landing site of Chandrayaan-3 as 'Shiv-Shakti Point' and declared August 23 as the National Space Day.
 

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

