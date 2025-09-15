Monday, September 15, 2025 | 11:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / J&K L-G flags off first cargo parcel train from Kashmir valley to Delhi

J&K L-G flags off first cargo parcel train from Kashmir valley to Delhi

The cargo parcel train was flagged off from Nowgam railway station here and is scheduled to reach Delhi on Tuesday

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

The LG said the cargo train service will boost the local economy by providing an alternative mode of transportation (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday flagged off the first cargo parcel train from the valley to Delhi which will provide a cheaper and reliable mode of transportation for perishable goods like fruits to terminal markets of the country.

The cargo parcel train was flagged off from Nowgam railway station here and is scheduled to reach Delhi on Tuesday  "I am thankful to the prime minister as cargo service has been started. Every day 23 to 24 tonnes of apples and other perishable goods will be transported from here which will reach Delhi the next day," Sinha told reporters after flagging off the train.

 
The LG said the cargo train service will boost the local economy by providing an alternative mode of transportation.

"This train will contribute a lot to the economic upliftment.We know due to topographic conditions and heavy rainfall, the national highway gets closed sometimes and it used to cause losses to the fruit growers. The railways has started a very good service and I want to thank them for it," he added.

Sinha said while the train service will lead to further integration of Jammu and Kashmir, the goods from Kashmir will reach the markets in rest of the country at lesser costs.

Due to heavy rains last month and early this month, the national highway connecting Kashmir valley with rest of the country remained closed for a long period, leading to apprehension that the bumper apple crop this year might perish before reaching the markets in rest of the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court stays Waqf Act rule on govt officer deciding encroachment

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

LIVE news updates: Nepal interim govt to expand cabinet with three new ministers today

Protest, Parliament Protest, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

Rahul to visit flood-hit areas in Punjab today, meet victims in Amritsar

Mumbai monorail stuck on tracks

17 rescued after Monorail stops on tracks in Mumbai due to technical issue

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai on yellow alert as heavy rain causes waterlogging, traffic snarls

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha Kashmir Trains Indian Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon