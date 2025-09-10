Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 02:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Our slogan 'Vote chor, gaddi chhod' proved across country: Rahul Gandhi

Our slogan 'Vote chor, gaddi chhod' proved across country: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader is scheduled to visit Moolihamau village to inspect a park built under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS)

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Gandhi is in Uttar Pradesh for a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Raebareli (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Rarebareli (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the slogan 'vote chor, gaddi chhod' (vote thief, vacate your seat of power) has proved across the country and the party will establish it in "more dramatic ways".

Gandhi is in Uttar Pradesh for a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Raebareli. He reached Lucknow's Chowdhury Charan Singh airport earlier in the day where he was received by Congress state president Ajai Rai and other senior leaders.

Talking to reporters before entering an event venue, Gandhi said, "The main slogan is 'vote chor, gaddi chhod' and that is being proved across the country. We will prove it again and again in more and more dramatic ways."  During his visit, Gandhi will attend several programmes and review developmental projects, party leaders said.

 

Posters with pictures of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav were put up in Raebareli saying: "India ki antim aasha, kalyug ke "Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh" (India's last hope, Kalyug's Brahma, Vishnu Mahesh."

Rai said Gandhi's visit to Raebareli has infused fresh enthusiasm among party workers and people of the state.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul writes to railway minister, seeks Rajdhani Express halt at Rae Bareli

Delhi Flood, Delhi Rains, Flood

LIVE news updates: Yellow alert issued in Delhi as Yamuna crosses 207m mark

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul urges PM to announce special relief package for flood-affected states

Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi yadav, Voter Adhikar Yatra

March marking culmination of 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' begins in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Allahabad HC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea on 'Sikhs in US' remark on Sept 3

"There is a wave of excitement and joy among people today. Our leader has completely exposed 'vote chori' (theft of votes) that took place in the country. The entire nation is feeling proud of him," Rai told PTI.

He added that Gandhi's presence in Raebareli has boosted the morale of Congress supporters across Uttar Pradesh.

District Congress president Pankaj Tiwari said the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha will first hold a meeting with former party office-bearers in Harchandpur.

Gandhi will then interact with members of the Prajapati community at a city hotel, before inaugurating the Ashok Stambh at the Gora Bazaar crossing.

The Congress leader is scheduled to visit Moolihamau village to inspect a park built under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), he said.

In the evening, Gandhi will interact with booth-level workers of the Unchahar Assembly constituency. He will stay overnight at the NTPC guesthouse in Unchahar, Tiwari said.

On Thursday, Gandhi will meet Congress leaders and the representatives of various organisations, following which he will attend a meeting of the District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee at the collectorate's Bachat Bhavan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

Cong takes dig at PM Modi, reminds of Trump's ceasefire claims '35 times'

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YS Jagan Mohan

'Artificial shortage' of urea in Andhra becomes ₹200-250 cr scam: Jagan

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Cong extends wishes to VP-elect Radhakrishnan with 'impartiality' reminder

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Tharoor lauds Sudarshan Reddy after V-P poll loss, says fight is for ideals

C P Radhakrishnan, Vice President of India. | File Image

Datanomics: Low vote share, big office as new VP's winning margin declinespremium

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress Indian National Congress Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPONepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon