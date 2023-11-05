close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Cash-for-query case: Ethics Committee to adopt draft report on Nov 7

Opposition members had echoed Moitra's view as they stormed out of the November 2 meeting

Mahua moitra

Moitra has admitted that he used her login details but has rejected any pecuniary considerations, asserting that most MPs share their login credentials with others

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 4:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee will meet on November 7 to consider and adopt its draft report in relation to the 'cash-for-query' allegations levelled against TMC MP Mahua Moitra by BJP's Nishikant Dubey.
The meeting for adopting the draft report means that the committee headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar has finished its enquiry and will now be making its recommendation after its members split along party lines in their last get-together on November 2.
BJP members are in a majority in the 15-member committee which is likely to take a grim view of Moitra's conduct, more so after she accused Sonkar of asking filthy and personal questions to her in the last meeting, a charge he denied.
Opposition members had echoed Moitra's view as they stormed out of the November 2 meeting.
Dubey has accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for bribes.
He said it was Hiranandani who used her login to file questions from different places, mostly Dubai.
Moitra has admitted that he used her login details but has rejected any pecuniary considerations, asserting that most MPs share their login credentials with others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

From jilted ex to bribery claims: What is Mahua Moitra's cash-for-query row

Ethics Committee in Parliament: History, constitution & role | Explained

Mahua Moitra to be called by ethics panel on Oct 31 in 'cash-for-query' row

'Filthy questions': Mahua Moitra walks out of meet; panel chief counters

Cash-for-query case: Mahua to appear before LS Ethics Committee today

Air pollution leads to anxiety, decrement of cognitive ability: Doctors

India-Nepal border guarding forces' talks to begin in Delhi tomorrow

Delhi Fire Services starts spraying water to curb severe air pollution

BSF installs beehives on India-Bangladesh fence to check border crimes

Draft reports on bills to replace criminal laws likely to be adopted Monday

Topics : Ethics Committee Mahua Moitra

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon