close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Delhi Fire Services starts spraying water to curb severe air pollution

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said, "From this morning we have started spraying water. We have identified 13 hotspots, and our main focus will be on them..."

An anti-smog gun installed at Delhi Police Headquarters near ITO to control air pollution, in New Delhi on Thursday.

The air quality today saw a marginal dip in the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 410 against 504 on Saturday | Representative Image

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 3:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the air quality in Delhi continues to remain in 'severe' category for the fourth consecutive day, Delhi Fire Services joined hands with the Delhi Government in curbing pollution.
Visuals showed fire tenders spraying water in the hotspot areas of the national capital.
Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said, "From this morning we have started spraying water. We have identified 13 hotspots, and our main focus will be on them. There are a lot of fire incidents during Diwali time. We are using the spare vehicles available with us. Right now 11 vehicles are on duty."
Atul Garg further said that after Diwali, more buses would be allocated for this activity.
The air quality today saw a marginal dip in the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 410 against 504 on Saturday, as per System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India).
According to the data issued by SAFAR-India, the air quality in the Lodhi Road area was recorded at 385 (Very Poor) while at Delhi University area stands at 456 (Severe).
ANI drone camera footage from the Qutub Minar area showed a thick layer of haze in the air.
A morning walker in Lodhi Garden complained of difficulty in breathing due to an increase in pollution.
A similar situation was recorded in Noida, as air quality plunged to the 'severe' category with AQI at 466, as per SAFAR-India.
Gurugram recorded an AQI of 392, keeping the air quality under the 'Very Poor' category.
According to doctors, for any healthy person, a recommended AQI should be less than 50, but these days the AQI has spiked beyond 400, which could prove fatal for those suffering from lung-related diseases and even poses a risk of lung cancer.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai wrote to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, requesting him to ban the entry of vehicles non-compliant with BS-VI norms into Delhi from neighbouring states in Delhi-NCR.
He also requested an emergency meeting of neighbouring states' environment ministers.

Also Read

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Creative decoration ideas for Diwali 2023: All details inside about DIY

Delhi-NCR air pollution today: Delhi's air turns hazardous, check updates

Today Air Pollution Update, 23 Oct: Delhi's air quality deteriorates

BSF installs beehives on India-Bangladesh fence to check border crimes

Draft reports on bills to replace criminal laws likely to be adopted Monday

Authority warns metal scrap melting units of action in UP amid pollution

Rajnath approves maternity, childcare leave for women soldiers, sailors

PM Modi visits Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh, meets Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Diwali air pollution pollution in India Delhi Pollution

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon