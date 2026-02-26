Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CBI coordinates return of wanted fugitive Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula from UAE

CBI coordinates return of wanted fugitive Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula from UAE

CBI got the Red Notice published through INTERPOL in this case on September 5, 2022, at the request of Andhra Pradesh police

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

More than 130 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels | Photo: Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully coordinated the return of Red Notice subject Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula from the UAE through INTERPOL Channels.

Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula is a wanted subject of Andhra Pradesh police in a number of cases registered against him on the allegations of Cheating, Criminal Breach of trust and Criminal Intimidation.

The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI, in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MEA), the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abu Dhabi, successfully brought back the wanted Red Notice subject Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula to India on Thursday.

He was escorted by a team of Dubai Police and arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, from Dubai, where he was handed over to the Andhra Pradesh police team at the airport.

 

CBI got the Red Notice published through INTERPOL in this case on September 5, 2022, at the request of Andhra Pradesh police. Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula was arrested by UAE authorities, and a decision was taken to extradite the subject to India.

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Have requested Shah for CBI probe into Ajit Pawar's plane crash: Fadnavis

Indian businessman Vijay Mallya leaves the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain February 11, 2020. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Mallya tells HC he cannot specify return date due to UK travel restrictions

vijay mallyavijay mallya

Return to India or we won't hear your plea: Bombay HC to Vijay Mallya

Cyber attack

Cyber conference: Experts urge telcos to tighten rules to curb cyber fraud

SC, Supreme Court

SC flags bank officials' role in digital arrest scams, orders coordination

More than 130 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels.

Red Notices issued by INTERPOL are circulated to law enforcement agencies globally to track wanted fugitives. As India's National Central Bureau (NCB) for INTERPOL, the CBI coordinates with law enforcement agencies across the country through BHARATPOL, providing assistance via INTERPOL channels.

On February 11, CBI, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), successfully coordinated the return of wanted fugitive Sombir Motta from the United States of America.

Motta, wanted by Haryana Police for offences related to murder and the use of firearms, was deported to India on February 10, 2026, and has been taken into custody by Haryana police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

LS Speaker reconstitutes panel to probe Justice Yashwant Varma's removal

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Telangana CID arrests Falcon Group ex-COO in ₹792 cr investment scam

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

Two Naxalites gunned down in anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC directs Aiims to examine convict in Unnao custodial death case

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality improves slightly, remains in 'poor' levels; AQI at 203

Topics : CBI Central Bureau of Investigation Indian fugitives

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerAmitabh Kant BS ManthanSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedThe Bluff OTT ReleasePersonal Finance