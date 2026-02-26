CBI coordinates return of wanted fugitive Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula from UAE

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully coordinated the return of Red Notice subject Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula from the UAE through INTERPOL Channels.

Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula is a wanted subject of Andhra Pradesh police in a number of cases registered against him on the allegations of Cheating, Criminal Breach of trust and Criminal Intimidation.

The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI, in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MEA), the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abu Dhabi, successfully brought back the wanted Red Notice subject Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula to India on Thursday.

He was escorted by a team of Dubai Police and arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, from Dubai, where he was handed over to the Andhra Pradesh police team at the airport.

CBI got the Red Notice published through INTERPOL in this case on September 5, 2022, at the request of Andhra Pradesh police. Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula was arrested by UAE authorities, and a decision was taken to extradite the subject to India.

More than 130 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels.

Red Notices issued by INTERPOL are circulated to law enforcement agencies globally to track wanted fugitives. As India's National Central Bureau (NCB) for INTERPOL, the CBI coordinates with law enforcement agencies across the country through BHARATPOL, providing assistance via INTERPOL channels.

On February 11, CBI, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), successfully coordinated the return of wanted fugitive Sombir Motta from the United States of America.

Motta, wanted by Haryana Police for offences related to murder and the use of firearms, was deported to India on February 10, 2026, and has been taken into custody by Haryana police.