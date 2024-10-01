Business Standard
Home / India News / Viksit Bharat 2047 goal tough without rural India's development: CAG

Viksit Bharat 2047 goal tough without rural India's development: CAG

Noting that decentralisation of power has not taken to the extent it should have happened, he said, gram sabha or rural bodies are yet to get its due importance in the federal structure

Girish Chandra Murmu, Girish Chandra, Girish

He emphasised the need for strengthening of local bodies so that efficiency of government schemes are achieved. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Without the development of hinterland, India cannot become Viksit Bharat or a developed nation by 2047, Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Girish Chandra Murmu said on Tuesday.

Noting that decentralisation of power has not taken to the extent it should have happened, he said, gram sabha or rural bodies are yet to get its due importance in the federal structure.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Without the development of grassroots level at the local level, we cannot achieve Viksit Bharat. More than 50 per cent people live in rural area, and until their governance, their development, their administration, their resources are not augmented, we will not be able to reach (Viksit Bharat goal). As our prime minister says that if everyone take one step, we will have 1.4 billion steps... that is why Jan Bhagidari is important," he said.

 

There are about 2,60,000 panchayats and 7,000 urban local bodies in the country.

He emphasised the need for strengthening of local bodies so that efficiency of government schemes are achieved and the sooner it happens, the better it is for the country.

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) cannot be achieved without strengthening local bodies, he said, adding, that accounting and auditing play important roles in flow of funds to the local bodies.

More From This Section

Sonam Wangchuk

PIL filed at Delhi HC over detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk and others

BookMyShow invests in Pune-based payments technology company AtomX

Coldplay concert row: BookMyShow COO records statement before Mumbai Police

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata RG Kar case: Doctors resume 'indefinite strike', list 10 demands

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi greets former President Ram Nath Kovind on his 79th birthday

Modi, Narendra Modi, Andrew Holness, Andrew

LIVE: India, Jamaica unanimous that reform of UN Security Council is necessary, says PM Modi

With regard to urban local bodies, the CAG said, municipal corporations cannot be given permission to raise resources from market if they have not followed proper accounting norms.

He further said the state governments should focus on capacity building so that accounting and audit standard for local bodies should be followed properly.

Auditing not only fosters transparency in the system but also brings in economic efficiency in the government schemes, he said, adding, the outcome can only be achieved by auditing.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Girish Chandra Murmu, Girish Chandra, Girish

CAG plans to develop its own AI for fast writing of audit reports

insolvency

Kulwant Singh takes charge as Executive Director of regulatory body IBBI

CAG

Rs 782.2 cr given to 122K ineligible beneficiaries under KALIA scheme: CAG

Assam, Assam government,

Assam govt's outstanding debt rises 107% in 5 years from FY19: CAG

CAG

CAG, General Court of Audit of Saudi Arabia sign pact for mutual support

Topics : cag gram panchayats rural local bodies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon