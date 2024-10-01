Business Standard
Home / India News / PIL filed at Delhi HC over detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk and others

PIL filed at Delhi HC over detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk and others

Sonam Wangchuk, along with approximately 120 others, was detained by the Delhi Police while marching towards the national capital to demand the implementation of the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh

Sonam Wangchuk

In Leh, hundreds of men, women, and students gathered to show their support for Sonam Wangchuk. | Photo: X

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A petition was filed at the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, challenging the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others at the Delhi border. The legal representative of the petitioner sought an urgent hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

However, the court declined to hear the case on the same day. Provided the necessary paperwork is filed within the stipulated time, the court will hear the matter on October 3.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Wangchuk, along with approximately 120 other individuals from Ladakh, was detained by the Delhi Police while marching towards the national capital to demand the implementation of the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh.
 

The march was organised by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which has been spearheading a campaign alongside the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) for the past four years. Their demands include statehood for Ladakh, its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, an expedited recruitment process, the establishment of a public service commission for the region, and separate Lok Sabha constituencies for Leh and Kargil districts.

Protests in Leh

In Leh, far from Delhi, hundreds of men, women, and students gathered to show their support for Sonam Wangchuk, an engineer and education reformer known for his pioneering work in education and sustainable development. United in their cause, they voiced their demands for his release and called for him to be permitted to continue his march to the capital.

Political reactions

More From This Section

BookMyShow invests in Pune-based payments technology company AtomX

Coldplay concert row: BookMyShow COO records statement before Mumbai Police

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata RG Kar case: Doctors resume 'indefinite strike', list 10 demands

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi greets former President Ram Nath Kovind on his 79th birthday

Modi, Narendra Modi, Andrew Holness, Andrew

LIVE: India, Jamaica unanimous that reform of UN Security Council is necessary, says PM Modi

Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk leads foot march from Leh to Delhi

Why climate activist Sonam Wangchuk led a foot march from Leh to Delhi


In response to the police action, Rahul Gandhi took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the government, stating, "Modi ji, like the farmers' protests, this 'Chakravyuh' will be dismantled, along with your arrogance. You will have to heed the voice of Ladakh."

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also expressed her discontent, alleging that she was prevented from meeting Wangchuk. She said, "The central government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, continues to undermine democracy and suppress the right to protest. Why were they arrested? Why am I being blocked from meeting them?"

Also Read

Jagdish Tytler, Jagdish, Tytler

1984 anti-Sikh riots: HC to hear Tytler's plea against framing on Nov 29

Spicejet

Delhi HC asks SpiceJet to respond to execution petition on engines return

Video streaming, streaming

Delhi HC shuts down 45 rogue streaming sites backing Warner Bros, Netflix

farmers protest

Petitioner to approach Delhi Police seeking removal of blockade at Singhu

tech mobile apps

Plea filed in Delhi HC against mobile apps sharing vehicle owners' details

Topics : Sonam Wangchuk Rahul Gandhi Atishi Delhi High Court PIL climate Ladakh kargil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon