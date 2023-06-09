close

CBI forms SIT under DIG officer to probe Manipur violence, takes over probe

The CBI has formed a special investigation team (SIT) under a DIG-rank officer to probe six Manipur violence cases referred to it by the state government, officials said on Friday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
The CBI has formed a special investigation team (SIT) under a DIG-rank officer to probe six Manipur violence cases referred to it by the state government, officials said on Friday.

During his visit to the northeastern state, Home Minister Amit Shah had announced a CBI probe to investigate six FIRs -- five on alleged criminal conspiracy and one on general conspiracy behind the violence in Manipur.

Acting on a reference from the state routed through the Centre, the CBI has formed the SIT and taken over the investigation in the cases, they said.

Violence broke out in the northeastern state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. So far, nearly 100 people have lost their lives and over 300 were injured ever since the ethnic violence broke out over a month ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CBI Manipur Northeast India

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

