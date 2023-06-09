

Here are the latest updates on the situation. The Centre decided to carry on with the internet suspension in Manipur for one more day. While allegations of attacks have come in, no incidents of violence or casualties have been reported in more than 24 hours.

Internet suspension continues

The Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has requested the state government to consider restoring internet services in Manipur, which have been suspended since the outbreak of ethnic violence on May 3. The MHRC emphasised the importance of internet access in modern-day life, particularly for remote work, online education, and communication.



Alleged attack on of MLA Soraisam Kebi On Friday, June 9, the government extended the suspension of internet services until June 10 due to concerns about the spread of rumors and provocative content that could affect the law and order situation. The Manipur government initially suspended internet services to control the violence that erupted during and after the 'Tribal Solidarity March' opposing the demand to include the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

Soraisam Kebi, also known as Kebi Devi, is the BJP MLA from Naoriya Pakhanglakpa constituency in Imphal West district. The incident reportedly took place outside her residence on Thursday night. In a separate incident, two individuals on a motorcycle allegedly threw a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) at the residence of MLA Soraisam Kebi in Manipur, according to a report by NDTV on Friday, June 9.



According to the report, so far around 10,000 army and Assam rifle personnel have been deployed in the state in order to restore peace. The police are investigating the incident, however, no casualties have been reported so far.

Kuki tribals demand for separate administration

In the midst of the ongoing violence, the Kuki tribals in Manipur have reiterated their demand for a separate administration equivalent to a separate state for their community on Thursday. The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), an apex body of the Kuki tribals, accused the Meitei community of conducting an ethnic cleansing campaign against the Kuki community and called for their separation from Manipur to live peacefully in their ancestral lands. However, both Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have rejected the demand for a separate state for the tribals.

Unwillingness to surrender arms

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a valley-based civil society organisation, has expressed concerns that local youths in Manipur are not willing to surrender their arms as attacks by militants continue to intensify. COCOMI has called for the replacement of inactive paramilitary troops and the deployment of 'more sincere' security forces like the Border Security Force (BSF) to establish confidence among the people.



Furthermore, security forces recovered 29 automatic weapons, along with mortars, hand grenades, ammunition, and other warlike stores. The joint combing operation was carried out in sensitive areas of Manipur's hills and valley sectors to locate hidden weapons and ammunition. COCOMI also criticised the governments for their inability to clear blockades on the highways caused by militants, hindering the transportation of essential goods.

In the last 24 hours, reportedly 27 arms, 245 ammunition and 41 bombs were recovered from the Porompat police station jurisdiction of Manipur's Imphal East district while one weapon and two bombs were seized in the state's Bishnupur district.