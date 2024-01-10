Sensex (    %)
                        
CBI lodges FIR against Siemens Gamesa, 3 retired officials of SJVN

The CBI has alleged that Power Energy Consultants provided the faulty feasibility report for installation of the wind power plant

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

The CBI has booked Chennai-based Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power and three retired officials of SJVN, among others, for allegedly causing a Rs 191-crore loss to the PSU because of irregularities in the installation of its wind power plant in Ahmednagar, officials said on Wednesday.
The agency has booked three retired senior officers -- RK Agarwal (executive director), Sanjay Uppal (chief general manager) and AK Jindal (deputy general manager) -- of SJVN Limited (earlier known as Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam), besides Power Energy Consultants representatives Vineet Sharma and CM Jain and Chennai-based Gamesa Wind Turbines Private Limited (now known as Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power Private Limited), they said.
Queries seeking a reaction from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power remained unanswered.
After registering the FIR, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at seven places in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Samana in Punjab's Patiala district and Chennai, on the premises of the accused, leading to recovery of certain documents.
The CBI has alleged that Power Energy Consultants provided the faulty feasibility report for installation of the wind power plant.
"The accused, in conspiracy with others, did not ensure the proper supply and installation of the equipment and material, as per the tender specifications for the installation of the said wind power plant of SJVNL situated at Khirvire/Kombhalane, District Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), resulting in under performance of the said plant. An alleged loss of Rs 191 crore (approx) was caused to the SJVNL," a CBI spokesperson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon