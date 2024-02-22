Sensex (    %)
                        
CBI raids locations linked with ex-J&K Guv Malik in Kiru hydel project case

The case relates to alleged corruption in awarding contract for the civil work for the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) worth Rs 2,200 crore in Kisthtwar in 2019

"I am a farmer's son, I will not be afraid of these raids. I am with the farmers," he said further

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids at more than 30 places, including the premises linked to former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik, as part of its investigation into alleged corruption in the awarding of a contract for a hydel project in the Union territory.
The case relates to alleged corruption in awarding contract for the civil work for the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) worth Rs 2,200 crore in Kisthtwar in 2019.
"I have been ill for the last three to four days and am admitted to the hospital. Despite this, my house is being raided by the dictator through government agencies. My driver and my assistant are also being raided and harassed unnecessarily," Malik said in post on social media platform X.
"I am a farmer's son, I will not be afraid of these raids. I am with the farmers," he said further.
Malik served as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019.
On January 29, this year the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at around 8 locations in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir in the on-going investigations of a case related to alleged irregularities in the award of tender for civil works of the Kiru Hydroelectric Project being executed by Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited, the agency said.
The searches led to recovery of digital devices, computers, property documents, and "incriminating" documents, in addition to cash of over Rs 21 lakhs (approximately), it said.
The CBI statement added that it was alleged that in the award of civil works relating to the Kiru Hydroelectric Project, guidelines regarding e-tendering were not followed.
In December last year, the CBI conducted searches at six locations in Delhi, Noida, Chandigarh and Shimla.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

