CBI raids ex-J&K Governor Satyapal Malik in hydroelectric project case

The CBI conducted raids at over 30 places, including ex-J&K Governor Satyapal Malik's premises, in the Kiru Hydroelectric project corruption probe

Satyapal Malik

Satyapal Malik (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik was raided on Thursday in connection with alleged corruption in awarding the contract for the Rs 2,200 crore civil work for the Kiru Hydro Power Project in Kishtwar in 2019. At least 30 locations, including places in Jammu and Kashmir, are also being searched, officials said.

Malik, who served as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 23, 2018, to October 30, 2019, had alleged that he was offered a Rs 300 crore bribe for clearing two files, including the one pertaining to the project.
"The case was registered on allegations of malpractices in the award of the contract worth approximately Rs 2,200 crore of civil works of Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) to a private company in the year 2019," the CBI had said earlier.

The agency had booked the former chairman of the Chenab Valley Power Projects (Private) Limited, Navin Kumar Chaudhary, former officials M S Babu, M K Mittal, and Arun Kumar Mishra, and Patel Engineering Limited.

Last week too, six people across 12 locations in Rajasthan and Delhi were raided by the probe agency in connection with the project. Sunak Bali, former press secretary to Governor Malik in J&K, was also among them. His premises in South Delhi's Defence Colony and West End were searched.

According to a senior CBI officer, Bali is the prime suspect in a fund misappropriation case. However, Malik defended his former aide.

"It is unfortunate that the CBI is harassing the complainant in this case. He was my press advisor in J&K without any government salary," Malik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

