Mission Meghalaya: Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee on 3-day tour from today

It is learnt that West Bengal minister, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, will be accompanying the two

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Mamata Banerjee
Photo: ANI

With a mission to expand Trinamool Congress network in Meghalaya as well as to cheer up the party workers there, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee will be on a three-day trip to the northeastern hill state from Monday afternoon.

According to party sources, there is no scheduled programme of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee at Meghalaya on Monday. However, both will be addressing a workers' meet of the party at Shillong on Tuesday.

"Both are expected to share the details of the party's expansion plans in Meghalaya at the meeting. We are currently the principal opposition party in Meghalaya and we expect the gathering to be quite a success. During her three-day visit to Meghalaya, the chief minister will participate in a pre- Christmas celebration programme there," said a senior member of the state cabinet who did not wish to be named.

It is learnt that West Bengal minister, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, who is also the organisational in-charge of Trinamool Congress for Meghalaya will also accompany Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee during the three- day trip to the northeastern hill state.

Political observers feel that the chief minister's Meghalaya trip ahead of Christmas was significant, especially in the backdrop of the forthcoming Assembly elections there. Previously, though Abhsihek Banerjee has conducted meetings in Meghalaya, the West Bengal chief minister's first political meeting there has evoked interest among the political observers.

The BJP leadership, however, have ridiculed the development and their leaders have claimed that first "Trinamool Congress should concentrate on keeping the party and state government intact in West Bengal and then only try to venture out in other states".

--IANS

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 14:08 IST

