Business Standard

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Mamata Banerjee also thanked Odisha CM for the allotment of land for the West Bengal government guest house in Puri

Topics
Mamata Banerjee | Naveen Patnaik | TMC

ANI 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The meeting between the two leaders assumed significance amid efforts by leaders of several opposition parties to forge a united opposition alliance to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"CM Mamata Banerjee met Odisha's CM Naveen Patnaik. Bengal and Odisha have always shared a special relationship, one of cooperation and respect. This meeting between the two leaders has further strengthened the bond between the two states," tweeted the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

During the meeting, Trinamool said Mamata reasserted the need to strengthen India's federal structure, ensuring accountability at all levels of government.

Taking to Twitter Patnaik said, "It is always a pleasure meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Didi. Odisha shares a special bond with West Bengal and the people of the neighbouring state. Hope she had a pleasant and fruitful stay in Odisha."

Mamata Banerjee also thanked Odisha CM for the allotment of land for the West Bengal government guest house in Puri.

"During a joint address, Mamata Banerjee expressed her sincere gratitude towards Odisha government for granting a suitable place for West Bengal Guest House. She also reasserted the need to strengthen India's federal structure, ensuring accountability at all levels of government. Every year, huge crowds of devotees from Bengal throng to Shri Jagannath temple. Mamata Banerjee visited the location identified for the construction of a West Bengal government guesthouse for tourists. This initiative will cement the legacy of closeness between the two states," tweeted AITC.

CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited Jagannatha Temple in Puri.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 08:41 IST

