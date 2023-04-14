close

Some leaders may be leaving BJP, but workers are committed to party: Bommai

"Naturally there will be a greater demand for tickets in a ruling party," Bommai said in response to a question about dissidence within BJP

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 3:12 PM IST
With the ruling BJP facing revolts and desertions in some constituencies, following the announcement of candidates in 212 Assembly segments for the May 10 polls, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said some leaders with ambition to become legislators might be parting ways, but workers were committed to the party.

The Congress inducting some disgruntled BJP leaders who are unhappy over not getting tickets would make no difference, he asserted speaking to reporters, and claimed that the grand old party lacked suitable candidates in about 60 Assembly segments.

"Naturally there will be a greater demand for tickets in a ruling party," Bommai said in response to a question about dissidence within BJP.

"We have spoken to our workers. Some leaders are trying to go out (of the party) with an ambition to become legislators, but workers won't go....workers are committed to the party," he said.

The BJP has resorted to fire-fighting as disappointed aspirants have raised a banner of revolt.

Responding to a question on reports about Congress being in touch with several rebel BJP leaders, the Chief Minister said, "Congress doesn't have suitable candidates to contest in 60 seats.

"They have already inducted some of our partymen, but it will make no difference. Our party and workers are strong, and people will ensure our victory," he said.

Topics : Karnataka | Karnataka polls | BJP

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 2:36 PM IST

