Friday, February 27, 2026 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Sustainable practices can guide NE in renewable push: Shubhanshu Shukla

Sustainable practices can guide NE in renewable push: Shubhanshu Shukla

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla commended Meghalaya's efforts to promote clean energy in rural and remote regions where conventional electricity supply remains a challenge

Shubhanshu Shukla

Lower Primary Schools across the state are being equipped with off-grid solar photovoltaic systems at full government subsidy (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Shillong
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 12:09 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla said sustainable practices adopted in space offer lessons for North Eastern states like Meghalaya, expanding renewable energy in remote areas.

Speaking at the 23rd National Space Science Symposium hosted by North East Space Application Centre (NESAC) at Umiam near here on Thursday, Shukla, the second Indian astronaut, stressed that life aboard the International Space Station depends almost entirely on solar power.

"Astronauts reuse critical resources in an extremely limited environment. That discipline shows sustainable practices are attainable and practical for us as well," Shukla, the first Indian to visit the International Space Station in 2025, told students and researchers during an interaction session on Thursday.

 

He commended Meghalaya's efforts to promote clean energy in rural and remote regions where conventional electricity supply remains a challenge.

At the symposium, Meghalaya New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (MNREDA) showcased the state's solar initiatives under the Chief Minister's Solar Mission.

Also Read

solar

Solar equipment majors look to widen horizons to counter US duty threatpremium

ReNew CEO

'Electro' states will prevail over 'petro' states: ReNew CEO at BS Manthan

Pralhad Joshi

At BS Manthan, Pralhad Joshi outlines storage push for 500GW target by 2030

Suzlon

Suzlon names Ajay Kapur Group CEO, elevates J P Chalasani to new council

power, electricity

Cabinet clears higher equity limit for Powergrid to boost transmission push

MNREDA officials said the Chief Minister's Solar Mission focuses on improving last-mile connectivity in remote and hilly areas.

Lower Primary Schools across the state are being equipped with off-grid solar photovoltaic systems at full government subsidy.

Under the scheme, households and institutions are offered graded financial support, a 90 per cent subsidy for PMAY beneficiaries and small systems, and a 50 per cent subsidy for larger installations, officials said.

As part of the event, solar inverters were distributed to 20 Lower Primary Schools to ensure stable electricity supply for classrooms.

"These systems aim to provide reliable power for better learning and to support digital education," a senior MNREDA official told PTI.

Ri-Bhoi Additional Deputy Commissioner R Brahma welcomed the interaction between students and space scientists, stating that ISRO's achievements continue to inspire young learners to connect science with practical challenges.

Organisers said the symposium highlighted Meghalaya's transition towards renewable energy, with solar power emerging as a practical solution for remote communities.

  1. "The Chief Minister's Solar Mission is significantly improving last-mile access and reducing dependence on conventional grids," an official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Cyber attack

Financial cost of cyberattacks increasing, threatens national securitypremium

JNU (Photo: Wikipedia)

Delhi Police arrests 14, including JNUSU chief in JNU protest case

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Murmu flies sortie in LCH 'Prachand' in Jaisalmer near Pak border

O Panneerselvam

Expelled AIADMK leader, 3-time Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam joins DMK

Delhi NCR air pollution survey

Delhi AQI improves to 'moderate' levels; IMD predicts warmer days ahead

Topics : renewable energy Meghalaya Renewable energy policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to Watch TodayONGC Options StrategyOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayParamount Warner Bros DealPak Open War Against AfghanistanAirtel Share PricePakistan Afghanistan Conflict