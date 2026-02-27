Friday, February 27, 2026 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi Police arrests 14, including JNUSU chief in JNU protest case

Delhi Police arrests 14, including JNUSU chief in JNU protest case

Arrests came after JNUSU members gathered at Sabarmati T-Point and attempted a march to the education ministry over VC's remarks, UGC norms, rustications and the proposed Rohith Act

JNU (Photo: Wikipedia)

JNUSU has sought the immediate and unconditional release of all, resignation of the vice-chancellor, action against police personnel and withdrawal of proctorial actions and FIRs against student activists (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Fourteen protesters were arrested in connection with a demonstration at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here on Thursday evening, police said.

Those held JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aditi Mishra, vice president Gopika Babu, former president Nitish Kumar, and joint secretary Danish Ali, among others, they said.

Police said an FIR has been registered under sections 132/3(5) (assault or criminal force), 221 (obstructing public servant) and 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

The arrests followed an attempted march by JNUSU members, who had gathered at Sabarmati T-Point on the campus and sought to move towards the education ministry as part of ongoing protests over JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's recent remarks on a podcast over the implementation of UGC norms, rustication of JNUSU office bearers, and the proposed Rohith Act.

 

Police personnel, however, stopped the protesters at the heavily barricaded university gates, leading to a scuffle.

Also Read

JNU (Photo: Wikipedia)

Delhi police registers FIR after protest against VC turns violent in JNU

JNU (Photo: Wikipedia)

JNU vows crackdown on unruly behaviour after late-night campus clash

Protest, AI Summit Protest, AI Summit, India AI Impact Summit 2026

IYC AI Summit protest was inspired by Nepal Gen Z movement: Delhi Police

Red Fort

Delhi boosts security at religious, heritage sites amid terror threat alert

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police

Three Delhi schools receive bomb threat e-mails; evacuations underway

A total of 51 protesters, including Mishra and Kumar, were detained on Thursday evening, with Delhi Police claiming that the students resorted to physical assault, injuring several of its personnel, during the confrontation.

In a statement, the students' union called for a complete university strike and reiterated allegations of police excess during the march.

It claimed that 13 students, including three office-bearers, were detained and several students were "brutally attacked and injured", while a portrait of B. R. Ambedkar was damaged during the police action.

Among its demands, the JNUSU has sought the immediate and unconditional release of all, resignation of the vice-chancellor, action against police personnel over the alleged desecration of Ambedkar's portrait, and withdrawal of proctorial actions and FIRs against student activists.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) had earlier condemned the police action.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Cyber attack

Financial cost of cyberattacks increasing, threaten national securitypremium

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Murmu flies sortie in LCH 'Prachand' in Jaisalmer near Pak border

O Panneerselvam

Expelled AIADMK leader, 3-time Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam joins DMK

Delhi NCR air pollution survey

Delhi AQI improves to 'moderate' levels; IMD predicts warmer days ahead

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Shivakumar loyalists make fresh pitch for leadership change in Karnataka

Topics : JNU JNU Protest JNUSU Jawaharlal Nehru University Delhi Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to Watch TodayONGC Options StrategyOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayParamount Warner Bros DealPak Open War Against AfghanistanAirtel Share PricePakistan Afghanistan Conflict