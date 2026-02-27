Delhi Police arrests 14, including JNUSU chief in JNU protest case

Fourteen protesters were arrested in connection with a demonstration at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here on Thursday evening, police said.

Those held JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aditi Mishra, vice president Gopika Babu, former president Nitish Kumar, and joint secretary Danish Ali, among others, they said.

Police said an FIR has been registered under sections 132/3(5) (assault or criminal force), 221 (obstructing public servant) and 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

The arrests followed an attempted march by JNUSU members, who had gathered at Sabarmati T-Point on the campus and sought to move towards the education ministry as part of ongoing protests over JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's recent remarks on a podcast over the implementation of UGC norms, rustication of JNUSU office bearers, and the proposed Rohith Act.

Police personnel, however, stopped the protesters at the heavily barricaded university gates, leading to a scuffle.

A total of 51 protesters, including Mishra and Kumar, were detained on Thursday evening, with Delhi Police claiming that the students resorted to physical assault, injuring several of its personnel, during the confrontation.

In a statement, the students' union called for a complete university strike and reiterated allegations of police excess during the march.

It claimed that 13 students, including three office-bearers, were detained and several students were "brutally attacked and injured", while a portrait of B. R. Ambedkar was damaged during the police action.

Among its demands, the JNUSU has sought the immediate and unconditional release of all, resignation of the vice-chancellor, action against police personnel over the alleged desecration of Ambedkar's portrait, and withdrawal of proctorial actions and FIRs against student activists.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) had earlier condemned the police action.