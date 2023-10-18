close
Sensex (-0.83%)
65877.02 -551.07
Nifty (-0.71%)
19671.10 -140.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6027.35 -9.30
Nifty Midcap (-0.90%)
40367.15 -366.20
Nifty Bank (-1.17%)
43888.70 -520.80
Heatmap

CCTV cameras, emergency door-opening mechanism: RAPIDX trains features

A media preview of the RAPIDX trains was held on Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of the 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor

RapidX

RapidX

Press Trust of India Ghaziabad
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

CCTV cameras, an emergency door-opening mechanism and a button to communicate with a train operator are among the safety features in trains that will ply on the soon-to-open Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor.
A media preview of the RAPIDX trains was held on Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of the 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor.
The under-construction Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor, being built for a semi-high-speed regional rail service named 'RAPIDX' by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), is a joint venture company of the Centre with the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
These trains are equipped with several safety features besides passenger amenities such as overhead luggage racks, Wi-Fi, and a mobile and laptop charging outlet at every seat.
Every coach has about six CCTV cameras, a senior official said, adding, the safety of passengers is a priority on this corridor.
Other features in coaches include an emergency door-opening mechanism, a button -- Passenger Emergency Communication Units -- to talk to a train operator in case of a health emergency or other kind of emergency, and fire extinguishers.
In case of a need to open a door in an emergency, the first step is to "break the transparent cover carefully and then rotate the knob, then the door will partially open, and the next step is to open the door with hands," another official said.
However, this mechanism is only supposed to be operated by a train attendant onboard a RAPIDX train, officials said.
A train attendant will be present in a premium coach of a train, but he or she can roam around in other coaches as well. These attendants can be approached in case of an emergency, they said.
For enhanced safety, every RRTS station is equipped with platform screen doors (PSDs). These PSDs are integrated with RRTS train doors and the signalling system.
Commuters can use the direct 'Help Call Point' at the concourse or platform level to get in touch with station authorities in the event of an emergency. Passengers can also avail emergency support via the RAPIDX Connect mobile application, officials said.

Also Read

Nine new Vande Bharat trains to be launched soon; check the routes here

Indian railways to run 312 Ganpati special trains to ease festive rush

PM Modi to flag off five new Vande Bharat trains on June 27; see details

Indian Railways sign deal with Indo-Russian JV for Vande Bharat trains

Railways to launch Vande Bharat trains on five more routes from June 26

Sikkim floods: IRDAI asks insurers to ensure quick settlement of claims

IAF carries out successful firing of air-launched BrahMos cruise missile

Two drone attacks on base hosting US troops intercepted in western Iraq

BCI approaches HC on direction to process S Korean's enrolment as advocate

Jharkhand gives nod to ambitious Rs 16,320 cr housing project for needy

The NCRTC has been tasked to oversee the construction of India's first RRTS, between Delhi and Meerut.
The entire 82.15 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is targeted to be operational by June 2025.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this section on October 20, and passenger operations will begin from October 21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Railways Indian Railways Trains

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayNZ vs AFG LIVE SCOREDA Hike for Central Govt.Navratri 2023 Day 4Airtel launched CCaaS PlatformNavratri 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit ShahKCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying KiwisCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in IndiaMumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says officialHere's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon