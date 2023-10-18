close
Sensex (-0.83%)
65877.02 -551.07
Nifty (-0.71%)
19671.10 -140.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6027.35 -9.30
Nifty Midcap (-0.90%)
40367.15 -366.20
Nifty Bank (-1.17%)
43888.70 -520.80
Heatmap

IAF carries out successful firing of air-launched BrahMos cruise missile

The BrahMos air-launched version missile was testfired from a Su-30MKI fighter jet which has the capability to launch the BrahMos cruise missiles that can hit enemy targets at long ranges

Ghaziabad:A C-17 Globemaster III and two Sukhoi Su-30MKI planes flypast in a formation, during the 87th Indian Air Force Day Parade, at Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (

(PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 9:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a major success for the indigenous weapon systems, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has carried out a successful restoration of the air-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in the Bay of Bengal.
The BrahMos air-launched version missile was testfired from a Su-30MKI fighter jet which has the capability to launch the BrahMos cruise missiles that can hit enemy targets at long ranges.
"The BrahMos air-launched missile was fired from a Su-30MKI fighter jet in the last few days. The aircraft had taken off with the missile from an air base in the southern peninsula and travelled over 1,500 Km to successfully strike a target from a longer range than before," defence officials told ANI.
The missile was the longer-range version of the supersonic weapon system which has been one of the unique weapons possessed by India in partnership with the Russian industry.
India has been working towards developing a very long-range version of the air-launched BrahMos cruise missiles which would be able to hit
The Indian Air Force had recently carried out two trials of the land attack missile system and the results were very good as missiles hit bull's eye in the user trials, the sources said.
India is also exporting the missiles to friendly foreign countries including the Philippines which would be using them in the coastal battery role.
The BrahMos Aerospace corporation is also looking at exporting the missiles to more countries and helping achieve the export targets set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read

Misfiring of BrahMos missile into Pak cost India Rs 24 cr: Centre tells HC

We can work on hypersonic missiles too: Former BrahMos Aerospace chief

Not just 'nuts and bolts', but BrahMos, drones to be made in UP: Rajnath

Indian Navy's newest guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao hits 'bulls eye'

All measures in place to counter drone threat, any eventuality: IAF

Two drone attacks on base hosting US troops intercepted in western Iraq

BCI approaches HC on direction to process S Korean's enrolment as advocate

Jharkhand gives nod to ambitious Rs 16,320 cr housing project for needy

India, US putting people at centre of technological revolution: Garcetti

Many regressive colonial-era criminal laws retained in new bills: IPF

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IAF Brahmos missile defence sector

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayNZ vs AFG LIVE SCOREDA Hike for Central Govt.Navratri 2023 Day 4Airtel launched CCaaS PlatformNavratri 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit ShahKCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying KiwisCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in IndiaMumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says officialHere's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon