Business Standard
Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / 'Causing major distortions, time for self-introspection': CEC on exit polls

'Causing major distortions, time for self-introspection': CEC on exit polls

He also hinted at the possible linkage of the initial election results shown on electronic media with a desire to prove exit polls right

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

Kumar also raised questions over the results shown by electronic media during the initial hours of counting. | File Photo: PTI

Kshitiz Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Raising questions over the credibility of exit polls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said, “A major distortion is being created due to exit polls and the expectations set by them.” His comments came after repeated failures of exit polls in predicting actual results.

While announcing the poll schedule for Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Kumar addressed the media, saying, “There is a need for self-introspection—what was the sample size, where was the survey conducted, how did the result come, and what is my responsibility if it did not match that result? Are there disclosures? All of these need to be examined.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Kumar also raised questions over the results shown by electronic media during the initial hours of counting. “When counting begins, results start pouring in by 8.05-8.10 am. This is nonsense. The first counting of electronic voting machines (EVMs) begins at 8.30 am. We start posting the results at 9.30 am on the website. So, when the actual results start coming in, there is a mismatch,” he said.

He hinted at a possible linkage between initial election results shown on electronic media and an effort to validate exit polls. “Are the initial trends meant to justify the exit polls?” he asked.

Kumar warned that the mismatch between exit polls and actual results could sometimes lead to serious issues. “The gap between expectations and achievements is nothing but frustration. So, this issue needs deliberation,” he added.

Failure of exit polls

More From This Section

Polling official, EVM, election

Maharashtra to vote on Nov 20, Jharkhand on Nov 13 & 20; results on Nov 23

Baijayant Panda

BJP appoints Baijayant Panda as election in-charge for Delhi Assembly polls

Congress flag

Jharkhand elections: Anwar, Chowdhury, Mallu appointed Congress observers

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Gehlot, Baghel among Congress' poll observers

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

Jharkhand Assembly polls in two phases on Nov 13 and 20, results on Nov 23


In the recent Haryana Assembly elections, virtually all the exit polls predicted a clear majority for the Congress party, with the BJP struggling to cross even the 30-seat mark. However, the results gave the saffron party a historic third term, crossing its previous record of 47 seats (2014).

The C-Voter-India Today exit poll pegged the BJP at 20-28 seats, while Republic TV-Matrize Poll predicted 18-24 seats. People Pulse Poll anticipated 15-29 seats for the BJP, and Dainik Bhaskar also estimated 15-29 seats. Most exit polls forecast a clear-cut majority for Congress, but the actual results reflected a completely opposite outcome.

2024 General election

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, exit polls again failed to accurately predict the outcome. News 24-Today’s Chanakya predicted 400 seats for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), India Today-Axis My India anticipated 381 seats, and News 18 predicted 364 seats for the NDA. Other exit polls such as Jan Ki Baat, India TV, and Times Now estimated 350-380 seats for the alliance.

However, the actual results were far from these predictions, with the NDA restricted to 293 seats. The BJP was unable to secure a full majority on its own, contrary to the majority of exit polls.

CEC remarks

Kumar stressed the need for serious deliberation on this issue. “There are bodies that govern this. I am sure the time has come for these associations or bodies to engage in some self-regulation,” he concluded.

Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Analysing Haryana Assembly poll loss, booth wise report sought: Kharge

CM Saini, PM Modi

New Haryana govt to be sworn in on Oct 17 in Panchkula, PM Modi to attend

Polling official, EVM, election

Haryana elections: Congress alleges 'EVM tampering' in 13 more seats

Asaduddin Owaisi, Owaisi, Asaduddin

Congress has to take everyone along to defeat BJP: AIMIM chief Owaisi

PremiumWith its stunning Haryana results — 48 of the 90 seats, surpassing its earlier tally — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not need independent members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). However, three independent MLAs have announced support for t

Is Dharmendra Pradhan poised for BJP president post after Haryana success?

Topics : Haryana election Maharashtra Assembly Elections Exit poll exit polls chief election commissioner electronic media Jharkhand Assembly Elections Election Results 2024

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStarship Super Heavy RocketGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon