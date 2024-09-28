Business Standard
Urban voter apathy concerning, efforts being put to ensure max polling: CEC

Daily wage earners and others in the unorganised sector should be informed by the administration that voting day will be a paid holiday for them, CEC added

Chief Election Commssioner Rajiv Kumar | (Photo: PTI)

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday expressed his concern over the urban voter apathy, and said efforts are being made to ensure maximum polling in the ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai after reviewing poll preparedness for the Maharashtra assembly elections, Kumar singled out areas like Colaba and Kalyan in and around Mumbai which have recorded among the lowest voter tournout in the Lok Sabha polls held this year. Daily wage earners and others in the unorganised sector should be informed by the administration that voting day will be a paid holiday for them, he said.

Our effort will be to ensure that there is maximum enrolment and voting in Maharashtra assembly elections, he said. We have asked Maharashtra Government to shift officials who have served in their home district or current posting for over three years, Kumar said, adding he has asked for a compliance report for the same in the next couple of days. The CEC said it is the right of voters to know if any candidate has criminal background. The political parties should also inform people reasons for fielding such candidates, he added. There will be checking of all helicopters (during electioneering) to ensure inducement-free assembly elections in Maharashtra, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

