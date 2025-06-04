Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 02:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Monsoon session of Parliament to run from July 21 to Aug 12: Kiren Rijiju

Monsoon session of Parliament to run from July 21 to Aug 12: Kiren Rijiju

This will be the first convening of Parliament since the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 deaths, and the subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor

Parliament, New Parliament

New Delhi: A view of the Parliament House complex after the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

    Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday (June 4) announced that the Monsoon session of the Parliament will begin from July 21, and run till August 12. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has recommended the dates, Rijiju told reporters.
 
The Budget session of Parliament began on January 31 this year and concluded on April 4, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die, marking the end of the first Parliament session of 2025.
 
Both Houses of the Parliament are set to convene on July 21 at 11 am, after a break of over three months. 
 
 
 
This will be the first time Parliament convenes since the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, and the subsequent Operation Sindoor, aimed at terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.  INDIA bloc parties were pushing their demand for a Special Session of Parliament in the wake of Operation Sindoor.
  Opposition leaders had put forward the argument that the session was needed to discuss a series of events, including the Pahalgam attack, followed by Operation Sindoor, US President Donald Trump's claim of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and the death of civilians in border areas in Pakistan shelling.  An impeachment motion against former Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma is also expected to be moved in the Parliament during the Monsoon session. The judge is facing allegations of corruption after the discovery of a large amount of cash from his official residence in Delhi.
   
    (More details to follow)

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament

LIVE news updates: Monsoon session of Parliament to run from July 21 to Aug 12

errol musk, elon musk's father

Elon Musk's father Errol to seek blessings at Ayodhya's Ram temple today

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi unveils 25-point plan to cut pollution, boost clean mobility: Details

SC, Supreme Court

TMC mob attack on Hindu family a 'grave attack on democracy': Supreme Court

Plastic

Drive against plastic: Cloth bag machine to be installed at secretariat

Topics : Parliament Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon