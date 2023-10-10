India to build 509 composite border outposts on frontiers with Pak, B'desh

India is all set to build 509 composite border outposts (BOPs) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders to provide an appropriate show of force to deter trans-border criminals, infiltrators and hostile elements from indulging in the activities of intrusion or encroachment and border violations.

Of the 509 composite BOPs, 383 are to be constructed along the India-Bangladesh border while the remaining 126 BPOs will be built along the India-Pakistan border.

These composite BOPs will be very helpful for the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF)-- which is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border and 4,096.7 km India-Bangladesh border.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs has given its consent for a scheme of 509 composite BOPs which would be provided with infrastructure for accommodation, logistic support and combat functions with the latest equipment.

The latest annual report of the Ministry of Home Affairs, released last week, mentions the move, pointing to "the government of India approved a scheme of 509 Composite BOPs (total BOPs along Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh borders). Out of 509 Composite BOPs, 383 Composite BOPs are to be constructed along the Indo-Bangladesh Border."

A composite BOP would have at least one jawans barrack, one kitchen, one dining hall, one garage, one generator room, one toilet block, one administrative block, one wireless room, one weapons room and six cemented bunkers to resist any attack and also medical facilities.

An official told ANI that composite BOPs will help in a better work environment for jawans and also strengthen the dominance of the force in the area.

A Composite BOP is different from a normal BOP in terms of facilities and infrastructure. BOPs are the main workstation of the BSF along the borders. These are self-contained defence outposts with a specified area of responsibility established along the entire continuum of land borders. Inter-alia, the BOPs are meant to provide an appropriate show of force to deter trans-border criminals, infiltrators and hostile elements from indulging in the activities of intrusion or encroachment and border violations. Each BOP is provided with the necessary infrastructure for accommodation, logistic support and combat functions.

As per the MHA's annual report 2022-23, a total of 736 BOPs have been sanctioned along the Indo-Pakistan border, out of which construction of 675 BOPs have been completed.

"The ongoing work in 31 BOPs is likely to be completed by June 2025 and alternate sites are being explored for the remaining 30 BOPs," added the report.

India shares 3,323 km of its land border with Pakistan. This border runs along the States of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh. The Indo-Pakistan border has varied terrain and distinct geographical features. This border is characterized by attempts of infiltration by terrorists and smuggling of arms, ammunition and contraband.

The report also states that 1,096 BOPs are held by the BSF along the 4,096.7 km long Indi-Bangladesh Border (IBB) at present.

The Indian side of the Indo-Bangladesh Border touches West Bengal (2216.7 km), Assam (263 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Tripura (856 km) and Mizoram (318 km). The entire stretch consists of plains, riverine belts, hills and jungles. The area is heavily populated and is cultivated right upto the border.