close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Centre asks states to enforce BIS certification on consumer products

The Centre directed state govts to enforce Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification on consumer products while stressing the use of digital technology to protect consumer rights

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Tata Consumer to replace Gail India in Nifty 50 effective March 31

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Monday directed state governments to enforce Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification on consumer products while stressing the use of digital technology to protect consumer rights and reduce pending cases in consumer courts.

After inaugurating a day-long workshop on "Consumer Protection in the northern states" held in Chandigarh, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh emphasized the role of technology in strengthening the consumer protection ecosystem and the importance of infrastructure and human resources in consumer commissions.

The Secretary said, "State heads should ensure that BIS Certification is enforced on required products for consumer safety," an official statement said.

He also discussed the time dissemination project by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to reduce India's reliance on Western countries for time accuracy.

Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary in the Consumer Affairs Ministry, stressed the use of digital technology to protect consumer rights, reduce the pendency of cases in consumer commissions, and the importance of moving towards mandatory e-filing.

She highlighted the work of the ministry on misleading advertisements, endorsement guidelines, e-commerce platforms, and direct selling guidelines, and urged consumers to be cautious of misleading ads on all platforms.

Also Read

BIS comes out with quality standards for USB Type-C charging port

BIS launches 'Learning Science via Standards' initiative for students

BIS has published 21,890 standards so far: Consumer Affairs Minister to RS

Govt working to extend Rs 3,500-crore PLI benefits to BIS-compliant toys

BIS conducts raids across Maharashtra to crack down on hallmarked jewellery

Indian tradition has always been environment-friendly, says Adityanath

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar moves court seeking transfer of extortion case

Notification on upcoming Delhi mayoral poll to be issued on Apr 12: Report

FM Nirmala Sitharaman arrives in Washington to attend IMF, WB meetings

Delay in TDS remit shall not attract penalty, rules Supreme Court

She also made consumers aware of gambling games, products without BIS Certification, and influencers promoting products, the statement added.

Senior officials from Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh governments attended the workshop.

Topics : central government | BIS | Bureau of Indian Standards | Consumer Products

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon