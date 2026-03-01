Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre committed to ensuring honour and justice for Sikh community: PM Modi

Centre committed to ensuring honour and justice for Sikh community: PM Modi

Modi virtually addressed the 'Hind-Di-Chadar' commemoration event to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai

Press Trust of India Navi Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 8:12 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Central government is working with full commitment for honour and justice of the Sikh community.

Modi virtually addressed the 'Hind-Di-Chadar' commemoration event to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

"Our government is working with full commitment for honour and justice to the Sikh community," the Prime Minister said.

He said this commitment was reflected in the government setting up an SIT to probe the 1984 (anti-Sikh) riots.

"We are working in a mission mode. Our government safely brought back 'saroops' (Shri Guru Granth Sahib copies) from Afghanistan," Modi said.

 

He added that the government has implemented rehabilitation packages for Sikh families in Jammu and Kashmir.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 8:11 PM IST

