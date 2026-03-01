PM Modi to chair CCS meeting tonight as West Asia conflict deepens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in the national capital on Sunday evening to assess the deepening crisis in West Asia.

The meeting will assess the safety of the almost 10 million Indians living there and the conflict’s potential impact on the country’s energy security.

Apart from the PM, the CCS comprises Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The PM, sources said, will chair the meeting as soon as he lands in Delhi around 9.30 pm from his two-day tour of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Indian officials said the government is closely watching the escalating conflict in West Asia, following reports from the United Arab Emirates that Indians were among those injured in Iranian missile strikes.

The government has also taken note of the protests at several places in India, including in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir, over Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death in a joint US–Israeli attack.

However, with the conflict raging and airspace shut in the region, any plan to evacuate Indians from West Asian countries was impractical, sources said.

On Saturday evening, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar reached out to foreign ministers of the Gulf countries to urge them to ensure the welfare of the Indian community.

Jaishankar had telephonic conversations with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Kuwait’s Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Bahrain’s Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Qatar’s PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and the UAE’s Deputy PM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The External Affairs Minister also spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Israel’s Gideon Sa’ar, where he reiterated India’s call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions.

In its statement on Saturday evening, the MEA said, “India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region.” India urged “all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians.”

“Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected,” India said, adding that its missions in the region are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the missions and follow local security guidance.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday appealed for calm in the Union Territory. Protests broke out in several parts of the UT on Sunday against the killing of Khamenei in a US–Israel strike, officials said. Thousands of protestors took to the streets in various areas across most of Kashmir and in a few pockets of Jammu. Chief ministers of several states, including those of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, asked the Centre to ensure the safety of Indians living in West Asia.

In view of flight cancellations following the escalating security situation in West Asia, India on Sunday asked foreign nationals in the country to approach relevant authorities for visa extensions. The MEA issued an advisory for foreign nationals impacted by the travel disruptions. The MEA urged foreign nationals to contact their nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) if they require assistance with visa extensions or need to regularise their stay. Hundreds of flights have been disrupted across West Asia, including India, due to airspace restrictions after the US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

The Congress on Sunday said the government’s response to the war unleashed on Iran has been a betrayal of India’s values, principles and interests, as it claimed that the nation is paying a heavy price for both the substance and style of Prime Minister Modi’s foreign policy. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Modi visited Israel on February 25–26, 2026, at a time when the entire world was aware that a US–Israel military attack on Iran for regime change was imminent. The assault began just two days after Mr Modi left Israel, where his speech to the Knesset was a display of shameful moral cowardice.” “The Modi government’s response to the war unleashed on Iran that has involved targeted assassinations has been a betrayal of India’s values, principles, concerns and interests,” he alleged.

The Iranian embassy in India on Sunday urged governments around the world to strongly condemn the US–Israel attack on Iran and the killing of its Supreme Leader Khamenei. “The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India calls upon independent and freedom-seeking governments around the world to strongly condemn this blatant crime and to refrain from remaining silent in the face of lawlessness and aggression,” the Iranian mission said.

(With PTI inputs)