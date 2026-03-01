Healthcare must be affordable, Ayushman Bharat fulfils this vision: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said healthcare should be accessible, available and affordable to all and that the Ayushman Bharat scheme is already fulfilling this vision for crores of families across India.

In his address after launching projects worth over Rs 2,700 crore here, he said the Central government included Puducherry under the special assistance for capital investment scheme meant only for states.

This move benefits the people of the Union territory by way of better infrastructure including better roads.

He said: "A strong, empowered youth is the foundation for growth. We are working to support their dreams. At NIT Karaikal, the new Dr APJ Abdul Kalam engineering block and modern hostel facilities will strengthen technical education for many students." Also, he pointed out that infrastructure upgrades have been done in Pondicherry University as well.

Furthermore, he said: "When I came here earlier, I had given the mantra of BEST Puducherry. BEST means Business, Education, Spirituality and Tourism. In the last four and a half years, this vision has borne fruit. Puducherry has witnessed good governance and development." Hailing the role of the Puducherry region in the freedom movement, the prime minister said: "By 2047, we must create a developed Puducherry, a developed India; the double engine govt of Puducherry is with you in this mission and we will keep working for the best Puducherry.