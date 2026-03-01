Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Healthcare must be affordable, Ayushman Bharat fulfils this vision: PM Modi

Healthcare must be affordable, Ayushman Bharat fulfils this vision: PM Modi

In his address after launching projects worth over Rs 2,700 cr , he said the Central government included Puducherry under the special assistance for capital investment scheme meant only for states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Puducherry
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 1:34 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said healthcare should be accessible, available and affordable to all and that the Ayushman Bharat scheme is already fulfilling this vision for crores of families across India.

In his address after launching projects worth over Rs 2,700 crore here, he said the Central government included Puducherry under the special assistance for capital investment scheme meant only for states.

This move benefits the people of the Union territory by way of better infrastructure including better roads.

He said: "A strong, empowered youth is the foundation for growth. We are working to support their dreams. At NIT Karaikal, the new Dr APJ Abdul Kalam engineering block and modern hostel facilities will strengthen technical education for many students."  Also, he pointed out that infrastructure upgrades have been done in Pondicherry University as well.

 

Furthermore, he said: "When I came here earlier, I had given the mantra of BEST Puducherry. BEST means Business, Education, Spirituality and Tourism. In the last four and a half years, this vision has borne fruit. Puducherry has witnessed good governance and development."  Hailing the role of the Puducherry region in the freedom movement, the prime minister said: "By 2047, we must create a developed Puducherry, a developed India; the double engine govt of Puducherry is with you in this mission and we will keep working for the best Puducherry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Healthcare sector Indian healthcare

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 1:33 PM IST

