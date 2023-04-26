close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Centre declares two-day national mourning for Prakash Singh Badal

"On the days of mourning, the national flag will be flown half mast on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on these two days"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal

Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 11:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Tuesday night announced two days of state mourning on April 26 and 27 across India in view of the death of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

In a communication to all the states, the Union Home Ministry said Badal died on April 25 and, as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the central government has decided that there will be state mourning for two days on April 26 and 27 throughout India.

"On the days of mourning, the national flag will be flown half mast on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on these two days," the communication said.

Badal, a five-time former Punjab chief minister known for his winsome humility and strong rural roots, died on Tuesday. He was 95.

Also Read

Punjab's ex-FM Manpreet Singh Badal joins BJP soon after quitting Congress

Faridkot court grants anticipatory bail to ex-Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal

Sukhbir Badal writes to PM, seeks repeal of repressive laws like NSA, UAPA

Amit Shah dials Sukhbir Badal; enquires about his father's health

Land purchase in name of seed farm during Badal govt to be probed: Minister

Delhi govt supports filing of FIR against WFI chief: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Scrap Rs 500 notes to curtail money power in elections: Chandrababu Naidu

Kochi holds greatest promise for adoption of active, shared mobility

Delhi logs 1,095 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths, positivity rate at 22.74%

Ex-Bihar MP, serving life term for murder of officer, to be freed from jail

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Prakash Singh Badal Punjab Centre

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 6:46 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Welspun One, GRT Group ink Rs 700 crore deal for Tamil Nadu project

Eye on e-commerce, ESR plans one 'plug &amp; play' warehouse every quarter
2 min read

Kochi holds greatest promise for adoption of active, shared mobility

Vehicular traffic is seen near ITO, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
5 min read

Tata Consumer Products net profit rises 23.5% in January-March quarter

Tata Consumer to replace Gail India in Nifty 50 effective March 31
2 min read

Billing policy: Google files appeal against single-judge order of Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
3 min read

'India's first village': BRO puts up signboard on entrance of village

Mana, Mana village, first India village
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Can India realise its demographic dividend & outperform an ageing China?

India, India population
5 min read

Modi inaugurates Kerala projects worth Rs 3,200 cr; Kochi gets water metro

modi
4 min read

India rules out immediate impact of WTO panel ruling on IT tariffs

World Trade Organisation, WTO
1 min read

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read

LIVE: Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon