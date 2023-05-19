close

SC panel suggests govt-formed committee to probe complex enforcement issues

Says such a committee would be useful in cases where the skill sets and expertise of multiple regulatory and enforcement agencies is necessary

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
Supreme Court

A case would be referred to such an investigating committee by terming it a ‘systematically important investigation’

4 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 8:02 PM IST
The Supreme Court’s six-member expert panel has suggested a temporary multi-agency committee set up by the Centre to investigate complex enforcement matters with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
The panel said such a committee would be useful in cases where the skill sets and expertise of multiple regulatory and enforcement agencies is necessary.

“In complex enforcement matters, where the skill-set and expertise of multiple regulatory and enforcement agencies would be necessary, it would be vital to have a framework by which a multi-agency committee (‘Investigating Committee’) with a temporary shelf life (just what is required for investigating that particular case),” the panel report said.
The report said the investigating committee may be set up by the Government of India under the aegis of the Financial Stability and Development Council and at the end of the investigation, with the initiation of appropriate proceedings, such a committee must be disbanded.

A case would be referred to such an investigating committee by terming it a ‘systematically important investigation’.
However, the panel clarified that the government will be able to resort to such a framework only when the case involved has serious cross-sectoral repercussions and would need multi-disciplinary skill sets to be brought to bear in a coordinated manner.

The panel noted that proceedings initiated by Sebi in 2021-22 have skyrocketed to 7,195 as compared to 562 cases in 2020-21 and 249 cases in 2019-20. It suggested that the regulatory objective of Sebi may be better served by timely and sharp action in a few large and complex cases as compared with frittering energy and resources in thousands of tiny cases. “For the regulator to achieve its objective, it has to be strategic on how best it can prosecute cases of serious significance. Increase in proceedings begs need to study how settlement proceedings can be made effective and viable alternatives,” the report said.
The panel noted that since the market regulator has been granted robust powers from licensing of intermediaries to legislative, executive, and quasi-judicial powers to discharge its role, it does not see the need to confer any more powers to Sebi at this stage.

However, the panel noted that there was a need for judicial discipline for the regulator as sometimes different officials decide the same cases differently.
The panel said that Sebi must also adopt a firm timeline for initiation of investigations, completion of investigations, initiation of proceedings, disposal of settlement, and disposal of proceedings. This must be embedded in law. “Some elements of the timeline may be directional and the others may be mandatory but a ‘complete absence of timelines in the law is a stark feature that needs correction,” the report said.

The committee while saying this gave the example of Competition Commission of India(CCI) whose investigative arm is separate from its quasi-judicial arm. “It would be important for Sebi to study such practices and adopt such a framework into subordinate legislation governing Sebi’s enforcement. Such self-discipline provisions do not need an amendment by parliament to the Sebi Act,” the report said.
The report said that within Sebi (as indeed any other regulator), the doctrine of separation of powers must be followed in letter and spirit. “The quasi-judicial arm of the regulator has to be necessarily ring-fenced from the executive arm so that it is truly a check and balance. If performance of the quasi-judicial officers is appraised by the executive arm, the very foundation of separation of powers would stand nullified,” the report noted.

The panel said that in regards to surveillance and administrative actions, such as inclusion of stock-specific derivatives, the element of human intervention must be brought down to the bare minimum and to the core strategic elements.
The panel said it believes the regulator must be well structured and its own governance must be well thought through.

“An effective enforcement policy for Sebi laying down criteria on the basis of which Sebi may choose whether to initiate proceedings and what type of proceedings to initiate in a clear, reasoned and non-arbitrary fashion. Enforcement must also be consistent with the legislation and policy stance of Sebi,” the report said.
The panel also suggested the creation of a Financial Redress Agency that handles investor grievances across sectors. “This could be the first step to an eventual unified regulator. At the least it is vital to implement a central redress agency that can focus on investor grievance redressal across sectors,” it said.

Meanwhile, it pointed out that the process for recovering unclaimed private property is also spread across agencies - different for securities and monies connected to securities, and different for bank deposits. “The same successor in title to the same deceased person has to engage with multiple agencies. This anomaly has to be addressed on a war footing,” the panel said.
May 19 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

