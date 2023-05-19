close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bank loan fraud: ED attaches Rs 122 cr assets of Pune businessmen, others

Assets worth more than Rs 122 crore of various accused, have been attached as part of money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rupee, economy, inr, India

3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Assets worth more than Rs 122 crore of various accused, including that of a former chairman of Pune-based Seva Vikas co-operative Bank and promoter of an education group, have been attached as part of money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said Friday.

A provisional order for attaching 47 immovable properties worth Rs 121.81 crore located in Pune in Maharashtra and movable assets of Rs 54.25 lakh (belonging to Devi Concrete Products) has been issued under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The properties belong to Amar Mulchandani, former chairman of Seva Vikas co-operative Bank, Vivek Aranha, promoter of Pune-based Rosary Education group, Sagar Suryawanshi, Khemchand Bhojwani and their family members and linked entities.

The case stems from a Pune Police FIR against the Rosary Education group, its promoters and others with regard to an alleged loan fraud, the ED said in a statement.

"Subsequently, joint registrar (audit) did an audit of the entire Seva Vikas co-op bank and found gross fraud and misappropriation of Rs 429.6 crore across 124 NPA (non performing assets) loan accounts.

"Based on this audit report, additional FIRs were registered against the loan beneficiaries and bank management including its ex-chairman Amar Mulchandani," it said.

Also Read

Bad loan firms call for rule change to open up sector to new players

Over Rs 192 cr crime proceeds generated in Delhi excise policy 'scam': ED

Why is demand for private credit on the rise?

Power Bank App fraud case: ED conducts searches at 14 locations, 3 arrested

State-run banks likely to launch special drive to recover written-off loans

Hyderabad preferred destination for US aerospace, defence firms: KTR

In a first, defence production crosses Rs 1 trillion-mark this year

FPI identification pursuit a 'journey without destination': Expert SC panel

Recruitment drives to continue in Jharkhand despite CBI, ED raids: CM

Must pay attention to financing risk disaster mitigation: India at UNGA

The RBI had cancelled the license of the bank and the ED is probing the "entire bank fraud in which small deposits of thousands of innocent depositors have been siphoned off by illegal loans sanctioned by the management of the bank."

The agency alleged Amar Mulchandani treated public deposits in the bank like his "personal fiefdom" and he "violated" all prudent banking norms to illegally sanction loans to his favoured borrowers in arbitrary manner, without checking their creditworthiness and without adequate collateral securities. He did this, the ED said, after taking "bribes" at the rate of 20 per cent commission of the sanctioned loan amount.

"He made his family members as directors in the bank with a clear motive to have a brute majority in the board of directors to sanction loans as per his whims and fancies," the ED alleged.

Amar Mulchandani, it claimed, also sanctioned various "benami" loans to siphon off money.

"Major loan defaulters Vinay Aranha (family member of Vivek Aranha), Sagar Suryawanshi and Khemchand Bhojwani etc. were found to be hand in glove with Amar Mulchandani. They acted as mutual guarantors in their loan accounts which all turned into NPA," the money laundering investigation found.

It charged that loans were sanctioned to them "illegally" and with clear objectives from day one to default the loan.

"New loans were sanctioned to repay older loans. ED has traced several benami investments made by Amar Mulchandani and others," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bank loans Enforcement Directorate

First Published: May 19 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Wall Street points higher on hopes for US debt ceiling breakthrough

Wall Street
3 min read

L-G writes to Delhi CM Kejriwal, alleges disregard of rules by AAP govt

Vinai Kumar Saxena
2 min read
Premium

Domestic air passenger traffic increased in India by 22.2% in April

Air traffic, airports, airlines, flights
1 min read

Sebi mandates risk disclosures for F&O trades, to protect retail investor

Sebi
2 min read

33 teams to inspect Delhi industrial units to curb pollution: Gopal Rai

Delhi Pollution
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: RBI asks banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 notes with immediate effect

Dearness allowance hiked to 28% for govt staff, 10 million to benefit
1 min read

Govt plans to set up 8 new cities in country to ease population burden

India, India population
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg: SC panel says can't pinpoint regulatory failure

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

India, UK struggling to make progress in free trade talks: Report

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership
4 min read

Shein is coming back to India. Here's why it was banned in the past

Photo: Shutterstock
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon