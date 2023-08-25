Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.68%)
19255.50 -131.20
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5429.55 -8.15
Nifty Midcap (-0.91%)
38436.85 -352.15
Nifty Bank (-0.74%)
44167.95 -328.25
Heatmap

Centre issues advisory for media against betting platform advertisements

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) said that advertisements of gambling/betting platforms pose financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially children and youth

tv viewership, TRP, television, channels, media, entertainment, remote, OTT

Advertisements on gambling/betting platforms pose financial and socio-economic risk for consumers, especially children and youth

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) issued advisories for television, print, and digital media not to publish, broadcast advertisements of online betting platforms and any such product or service depicting these platforms in a surrogate manner.

The ministry has advised the intermediaries not to target such advertisements towards the Indian audience.

The advisories state that betting and gambling are illegal activities, and advertisements or promotion of such activities directly or indirectly on any of the media platforms falls foul of the various statutes, including under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019; and the Press Council Act 1978, the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry said that attention should be paid to the recently amended rule 3(1)(b) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which provide that intermediaries shall make reasonable efforts by itself, and to cause the users of its computer resource to not host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share any information that "is in the nature of an online game that is not verified as a permissible online game; is in the nature of advertisement or surrogate advertisement or promotion of an online game that is not a permissible online game, or of any online gaming intermediary offering such an online game."

The ministry said that advertisements on gambling/betting platforms pose financial and socio-economic risk for consumers, especially children and youth.

The press release stated that certain media companies have been allowing advertisements of betting and gambling platforms during sports events, especially cricket tournaments.

Also Read

Centre forms panel to prepare road map for health care regulations

IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore top education ministry's NIRF Rankings 2023

Ministry of Youth Affairs invites nominations for Tenzing Norgay Award

Karnataka HC imposes a fine of Rs 50 lakh on Twitter for non-compliance

HCLTech joins Meta, IT ministry programme to help India XR start-ups

West Bengal govt should implement AB-PMJAY at ground level: Mandaviya

G20 trade and investment ministers' meet adopts outcome document: Goyal

Special court extends DMK minister Senthil Balaji's remand till Monday

Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL against first level checking of EVMs

ISRO's 5 upcoming missions set to cement India's position as a space power


The ministry cautioned that such entities should refrain from doing so, failing which the government would take appropriate action under various statutes.
Topics : Centre Information and Broadcasting Ministry BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesWorld Athletics 2023Stocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesIMD Weather ForecastNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieICSI CS Result 2023HP Dragonfly G4 ReviewShoppers Stop Share Price

Companies News

Reliance Retail Ventures may sell another 8-10% stake to prepare for IPOTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 25): Heavy rains in many states till 26 AugustLIVE: PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today

Economy News

India inflation to return to comfort band once veg prices dip: MPC's GoyalIndia's food price surge forces government measures to improve supplies
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon