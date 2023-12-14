Sensex (1.34%)
Centre launches new car programme for safety rating of passenger vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways stated that the programme shall be applicable on type approved vehicles of category M1, manufactured or imported in the country on or after October 1, 2023

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 5:14 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways introduced the "Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP)" for the safety rating of passenger cars. The ministry introduced the programme under rule 126E in CMVR (Central Motor Vehicles Rules), 1989.

In a press release, the ministry stated: "The car assessment programme under this rule shall be applicable on the type approved vehicles of category M1, manufactured or imported in the country on or after October 1, 2023. Further, the BNCAP shall be a voluntary program monitored by the agency."
It further said, "On and from October 1, 2023, the manufacturer or importer of motor vehicles shall submit an application in FORM 70A, to the designated agency, designated by the Central Government to get their motor vehicle examined and assessed for star rating in accordance with AIS:197."

The ministry said that the cost of the motor vehicle for assessment for star rating and the cost of such assessment shall be borne by the respective manufacturer or importer. "The motor vehicles for the purpose of assessment shall be randomly selected by the designated agency, from the premises of the manufacturer, importer, or authorised dealer of the manufacturer or importer, in accordance with AIS-197," the press release said.

Under the new programme, the manufacturer or importer shall send the selected vehicles to the testing agency selected under sub-rule (4). The testing agency shall evaluate the vehicles in accordance with AIS-197 and submit the assessment report to the designated agency in FORM 70B, it said.

The ministry further said, "The programme introduces the concept of safety rating of passenger cars and empowers consumers to make informed decisions. It enhances the export worthiness of the cars produced by OEMs in the country. Additionally, the programme also encourages manufacturers to provide advanced safety technologies to earn higher ratings."

Topics : Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Road Transport BS Web Reports Passenger Vehicles Road safety Road safety programme road safety awareness campaign road safety Bill Centre Crash test

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

