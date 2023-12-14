Sensex (1.36%)
70532.06 + 947.46
Nifty (1.23%)
21184.25 + 257.90
Nifty Midcap (1.23%)
45501.85 + 554.55
Nifty Smallcap (1.18%)
6894.40 + 80.65
Nifty Bank (1.52%)
47810.40 + 718.15
Heatmap

Five MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for remainder of session over disruptions

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution amid the din to suspend the five

Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a resolution suspending five Congress MPs for the remainder of the session after being named by the Speaker for disrupting House proceedings.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution amid the din to suspend the five.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"I move the following that this House having taken misconduct of T N Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose Kuryakus in utter disregard to the House and the authority of this Chair and having been named by the chair ...to be suspended from the service of the House for reminder session," the resolution read.
B Mahtab was chairing the proceedings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Last date to apply for posts of Lokpal chairperson, members extended

PM not God: Kharge insists on his presence in RS during Manipur debate

Lok Sabha adjourns till 12 noon amid opposition protests on Manipur issue

Rajya Sabha proceedings washed out over Manipur uproar, to meet on Monday

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon amid Oppn protest over Manipur

Biryani most ordered dish in 2023 on Swiggy for the eighth year in a row

CBI carries out searches at 10 locations in WB in ECL coal pilferage case

Prevail upon Lanka to secure release of 45 fishermen, TN CM tells Centre

Parl security breach: Manoranjan had no criminal background, say Police

Amol wished to join army, wanted Rs 4,000 per mth to study further: Parents

Topics : Lok Sabha MPs Lok Sabha Speaker Lok Sabha

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Silver Price Today2001 Parliament attackUPSC CMS Exam 2023MyntraBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on ThursdayMain conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chiefHere to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon