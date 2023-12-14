Sensex (1.37%)
High-level inquiry initiated into Lok Sabha security breach, says govt

On such a grave national issue, no politics is expected to be done by anyone, the minister asserted

Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha (Picture: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
The government on Thursday asserted that a high-level inquiry has been initiated into the Lok Sabha security breach incident and asked the opposition not to politicise the issue.
In a statement soon after the House assembled at 2 PM, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said "we all agree" that the unfortunate incident on Wednesday was a serious one concerning safety and security of MPs.
Joshi noted that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla promptly held a meeting with floor leaders following the incident and listened to the suggestions for further strengthening Parliament security.
Some suggestions given by MPs have already been implemented, he said and noted that the Speaker himself has stated that in future further measures will be taken to strengthen Parliament security.
"This matter concerns all of us and we have to speak in one voice," Joshi said.
On such a grave national issue, no politics is expected to be done by anyone, the minister asserted.
Joshi also listed past incidents when such breach of security has happened in Parliament, noting that such incidents such as slogan shouting, throwing papers and jumping from gallery have been happening from earlier times.
The minister informed the House that the Speaker has written a letter to the Home Secretary for a high-level inquiry and the probe has already begun.
Joshi also said that it has become the habit of some members to politicise all issues. "I request them not to politicise this issue," he said.
On Wednesday, two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouted slogans and released coloured smoke from canisters that triggered panic and chaos in the House.
Soon after the security breach on Wednesday, Birla had ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday had ordered a probe into the Parliament security breach incident following a request from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.
The inquiry committee, headed by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Anish Dayal Singh, along with members from other security agencies and experts, will find out the lapse in the security of Parliament and recommend action, an MHA spokesperson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

