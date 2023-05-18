close

Centre's approval sought to appoint PK Gupta as Delhi's new chief secretary

The proposal regarding appointment of Gupta was sent from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to LG VK Saxena for concurrence of the Centre

The AAP government has sought the Centre's approval to appoint 1989 batch IAS officer PK Gupta as the new chief secretary of Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

Gupta is currently serving as additional chief secretary at the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government. The present Chief Secretary of Delhi Naresh Kumar is due to retire later this year, they said.

The proposal regarding appointment of Gupta was sent from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to LG VK Saxena for concurrence of the Centre.

The move comes days after the Delhi government was given executive power in services matters, including transfer and posting of officers, in an important verdict by the Supreme Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : V K Saxena Delhi AAP government Centre

First Published: May 18 2023 | 11:48 AM IST

