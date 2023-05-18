Kataria made rich contribution to public service, social justice: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish at the death of Lok Sabha member and former Union minister Rattan Lal Kataria and said he made rich contribution towards public service and social justice.

The 71-year-old Kataria passed away at a hospital in Chandigarh.

Modi tweeted, "Pained by the passing away of MP and former Minister Shri Rattan Lal Kataria Ji. He will be remembered for his rich contribution towards public service and social justice. He played a key role in strengthening BJP in Haryana. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.