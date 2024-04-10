Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 2: Puja rituals, shubh muhurat, and importance

The nine-day celebration of Chaitra Navratri has started with a lot of fervour throughout the country. After observing day 1 of Chaitra Navratri and praying to Maa Shailputri, while performing Ghatasthapana ceremonies on April 9, Hindu devotees are prepared for day 2 of the holy celebration on April 10.

Chaitra Navratri, which starts on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar, is devoted to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine divine incarnations. On the second day of the the celebration (April 10), devotees pray to Maa Brahmacharini.

Who is Maa Brahmacharini? What is her significance?

Maa Brahmacharini is a manifestation of Goddess Durga and is prayed to on the second day of Chaitra Navratri. She is portrayed as a beautiful goddess holding a japa mala in her right hand and a kamandalu (water pot) in her left hand. The name 'Brahmacharini' comes from two words i.e. 'Brahma' signifying 'tapasya' or 'meditation' and 'charini' signifying 'the one who practices'.

Maa Brahmacharini represents the power of spirituality and meditation practices. She is also called Tapasyacharini, Aparna, Rudrani, Uma, and Girija. According to Hindu mythology, Maa Brahmacharini was born as Parvati, the daughter of Himalaya, and was later wedded to Lord Shiva.

What is the importance of Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 2?

Maa Brahmacharini is believed to bless her devotees with courage, strength, and wisdom. She is also viewed as the epitome of self-control and commitment. She is said to eliminate any obstacles from her devotees' path and bless them with progress and success.

The second day of Chaitra Navratra is a day for meditation and practising self-control. Maa Brahmacharini shows us the benefit of having an easy and trained life with an emphasis on spiritual development.