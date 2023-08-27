Confirmation

Chandrayaan-3 living example of women power: PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, Modi said the daughters of India are now challenging even space which is considered infinite

narendra modi

"When the daughters of a country become so ambitious, then who can stop that country from becoming developed," he said | Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 12:04 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Chandrayaan-3 is a living example of women power with several women scientists and engineers directly involved in the mission.
In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, Modi said the daughters of India are now challenging even space which is considered infinite.
"When the daughters of a country become so ambitious, then who can stop that country from becoming developed," he said.
Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of the spirit of 'new India', which wants to win under all circumstances and knows how to win in any situation, the prime minister said.
"There is one aspect of this mission, which I especially want to discuss with you. When the capability of women power is added, the impossible becomes possible," he said.
India's mission Chandrayaan is also a living example of women power, Prime Minister Modi said.

"Many women scientists and engineers were directly involved in this entire mission, they have handled many important responsibilities such as project director and project manager," he noted.
"We have soared so high because our dreams are big and so are our efforts," he said.
The prime minister said Chandrayaan-3's success is so big that any amount of discussion about it is not enough.
In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on August 23, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.
With this touchdown on the Moon after a flawless 41-day voyage to script history, India is the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the Moon after the US, China and erstwhile Soviet Union

In his broadcast, Prime Minister Modi also said that India is fully ready for the G20 leaders' summit and noted that it will see the highest participation in the bloc's history.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Chandrayaan-3

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 12:04 PM IST

