Chandrayaan-3: Sonia Gandhi congratulates team Isro for successful landing

"It is a matter of great pride and excitement to all Indians, particularly the younger generation," Gandhi said

Sonia Gandhi, Mulayam Singh Yadav

"I wish the entire ISRO fraternity all the very best and extend my warm greetings to each and every member of it on this momentous occasion," she said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 11:43 AM IST
Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday wrote to ISRO Chairman S Somanath over the success of Chandrayaan-3, saying the space agency's outstanding capabilities have been built up over decades and it being anchored on self-reliance since the early sixties has contributed to its great successes.
In her letter to Somanath, the Congress parliamentary party chief said she was writing to him to let him know how thrilled she was by the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) magnificent achievement on Wednesday evening.
"It is a matter of great pride and excitement to all Indians, particularly the younger generation," Gandhi said.
"ISRO's outstanding capabilities have been built up over decades. It has had remarkable leaders and a spirit of collective endeavour has always driven it. Its being anchored on self-reliance since the early sixties has contributed to its great successes," Gandhi said in her letter.
"I wish the entire ISRO fraternity all the very best and extend my warm greetings to each and every member of it on this momentous occasion," she said.
In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 11:43 AM IST

