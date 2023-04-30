close

Chardham yatra halted at Srinagar due to bad weather at Kedarnath

Chardham Yatra has been stopped at Srinagar as a precautionary measure due to bad weather at Kedarnath and Badrinath, police said here on Sunday

ANI General News
Kedarnath temple covered in a sheet of snow, in Kedarnath on Wednesday.

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
Chardham Yatra has been stopped at Srinagar as a precautionary measure due to bad weather at Kedarnath and Badrinath, police said here on Sunday.

On Saturday, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar issued instructions in view of rain and snowfall during the Chardham yatra and directed officials to be extra vigilant.

"Chardham Yatra has been stopped by Srinagar Police as a precautionary measure due to bad weather at Kedarnath and Badrinath. There are adequate arrangements for staying in Srinagar, and the passengers will not face any kind of problem. Passengers are being appealed to continue their journey when the weather clears up," said Ravi Saini, Station House Officer of Srinagar police station.

In view of the weather alert of rain and snowfall during the Chardham Yatra and the security of the proposed G-20 meeting in Narendra Nagar, DGP Ashok Kumar yesterday reviewed the situation through video conference and issued directions to the concerned district in-charges.

DGP Kumar directed that the passengers coming for Chardham Yatra should be informed about the weather forecast at all the checkpoints located on the travel routes from Rishikesh.

"Also, ensure to update the passengers about the weather alert of rain and snowfall during Char Dham Yatra through various mediums," Kumar added.

DGP also directed to install State Disaster Response Force duty with wireless sets on both sides of the glaciers on the Kedarnath Dham route.

"SDRF duty with wireless sets should be installed on both sides of the glacier located on the Kedarnath Dham route. Arrangements should be made for the devotees to cross the glacier carefully from around the glaciers. In case anything unusual appears, the passengers on both sides should be directed to stop at a safe place," said Kumar.DGP directed to appoint duty charts and in-charges of all the arrangements well in time for the proposed G-20 meeting."In view of security, a separate corridor should be made for the delegates," he added.

Kumar also mentioned installing CCTV cameras at every meeting place and drones and special rafts should be used for security during Ganga Aarti in Parmarth Niketan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Chardham highway Srinagar Uttarakhand

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 12:59 PM IST

