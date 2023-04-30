close

Kerala forest dept receives 1st radio collar signal from 'Arikkomban'

The elephant, which is around 37 years old, was darted by a team of forest officials led by Chief Veterinary surgeon of Kerala forest department, Dr. Arun Zachariah on Saturday

IANS Thiruvananthapuram
Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 11:30 AM IST
The Kerala forest department has received the first signal from the radio collar installed on the wild tusker code named 'Arikkomban' which has been relocated from Chinnakanal in Idukki district to Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Kumily.

The Chief Conservator of Forests, R.S. Arun IFS said that the department has received a signal from the wild tusker that was relocated into the PTR and said that they were monitoring the position of the animal.

It may be noted that the relocated wild tusker, 'Arikomban' was a menace to the families living in the Chinnakanal area and had reportedly killed seven people and broke open around 180 houses and shops to eat rice, sugar and other eatables.

The elephant, which is around 37 years old, was darted by a team of forest officials led by Chief Veterinary surgeon of Kerala forest department, Dr. Arun Zachariah on Saturday. He was finally pushed into the forest ambulance after a gruelling eight hour mission to capture him. Four 'kumki elephants' of the forest department assisted the team to push the elephant into the ambulance and relocate him to the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

Dr. Arun Zachariah, while speaking to media persons on Sunday, said that the elephant has an injury on its trunk but would heal soon. He is relocated at a distance of around 21 km from the human habitation and this is to ensure that the elephant does not return to the human settlements and create nuisance.

--IANS

aal/dpb

 

Kerala govt Forest department elephant corridors

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 12:35 PM IST

