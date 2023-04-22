close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Char Dham yatra begins with opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed a puja at Gangotri temple on the occasion of its ceremonial opening after the six-month-long winter closure

Press Trust of India Dehradun
Char Dham Devasthanam

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Char Dham yatra began on Saturday with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarkashi district for pilgrims.

The gates of Gangotri were opened at 12.35 pm and those of Yamunotri at 12.41 pm, officials of the temple committees said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed a puja at Gangotri temple on the occasion of its ceremonial opening after the six-month-long winter closure.

Devotees in Kharsali, goddess Yamuna's winter abode, were also showered with rose petals from a helicopter.

Dhami also offered prayers at in Kharsali when goddess Yamuna's idol, in a decorated palanquin carried by the priests, left in a procession for Yamunotri Dham where she will be worshipped for the next six months.

Welcoming devotees, Dhami said all arrangements have been made by the state government to ensure that they have a smooth and trouble-free pilgrimage.

Also Read

Uttarakhand govt to make new arrangements to facilitate 'Char Dham Yatra'

Joshimath in focus, all you must know about Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra

IRCTC unveils Char Dham Yatra 2023 package for pilgrims: Check details here

Badrinath-Kedarnath temple doors to remain closed on Oct 25 solar eclipse

Snowfall triggers landslide on Badrinath national highway, blocks road

Satya Pal Malik not detained, came to station on his own: Delhi Police

CBI conducts searches at TMC MLA's premises in West Bengal, Karnataka

Don't harass innocents in Poonch attack investigation: Farooq Abdullah

Former CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant loses blue tick on Twitter

Karnataka polls: BJP candidate Ratna Mamani's nomination papers accepted

Dhami on Friday had also withdrawn his decision to impose a daily limit on the number of pilgrims visiting the four famous Himalayan temples in Uttarakhand.

Over 16 lakh pilgrims have already registered for the pilgrimage and the number is rising, he had said.

Kedarnath will be opened on April 25 and Badrinath on April 27.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Char Dham Yatra

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sudanese army says evacuation of diplomats expected to begin

Sudan clashes, Sudan
2 min read

CBI conducts searches at TMC MLA's premises in West Bengal, Karnataka

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation
1 min read

Don't harass innocents in Poonch attack investigation: Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah (PTI Photo)
1 min read

Former CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant loses blue tick on Twitter

Amitabh Kant. Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Karnataka polls: BJP candidate Ratna Mamani's nomination papers accepted

BJP
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

CBI asks Satya Pal Malik to answer queries related to insurance 'scam'

Satya Pal Malik
1 min read

Examine top 30 cases of TDS falling short: CBDT to tax department

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
3 min read

Weekend Bites: Cook serves his own India recipe, and the wailing over ticks

Photo: Bloomberg
8 min read

Isro's PSLV-C55 successfully launches two Singapore satellites into orbit

ISRO PSLV-C55 mission
2 min read

RBI cautions banks on unsecured lending amid rising interest rates

rbi, reserve bank of india
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon