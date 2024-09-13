Business Standard
Home / India News / Chennai faces power outages, EB reroutes supply to restore electricity

Chennai faces power outages, EB reroutes supply to restore electricity

The affected substation has been repaired on a war-footing and regular power supply has been restored

energy, electricity

Representative Image: Several parts of Chennai reeled under a sudden power outage due to a fire incident. (photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Several parts of Chennai reeled under a sudden power outage due to a fire incident which caused sequential faults on both feeders at the Manali substation, here.
Power supply was, however, restored by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), which responded promptly, by rerouting supply through alternate pathways, an official said on Friday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The cascading fault on the second redundant feeder Alamatty of Manali Substation caused damage to the switch structure, he said.
The affected substation has been repaired on a war-footing and regular power supply has been restored, an official release here said.
 
The Manali substation is an important power hub of Chennai supplying electricity to major parts of the city. There are two charger sources namely Alamatty and NCTPS II exclusively to supply power to this substation. These were designed to provide 100 per cent power to the sub-station.
On September 12, at around 9.58 pm, a massive fire broke out at the Almatty substation and this led to subsequent blackout of two 400 KV power sources (Alamatty and NCTPS II) supplying power to the Manali substation.

More From This Section

BRS

T'gana DGP holds meets police commissioners after BRS workers' protest

Senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler arrives at the AICC HQ after party's victory in Karnataka assembly elections, in New Delhi on Saturday.

LIVE news: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler pleads 'not guilty' in 1984 Sikh riots case

OBC list row: SC may advance hearing on WB's plea against HC verdict

OBC list row: SC may advance hearing on WB's plea against HC verdict

Supreme Court, SC

SC dismisses plea to declare Agra 'heritage city', citing no benefits

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

SC on excise policy case: CBI should dispel notion of being 'caged parrot'

The fire was extinguished immediately. However, due to the failure of the dual power sources, Mylapore, Luz, Santhome, Nungambakkam, Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Tollgate, Saidapet, Vyasarpadi, Sembium, Kolathur, Periyar Nagar, Madhavaram, Puzhal, Red Hills, Kodungaiyur, Anna Salai, George Town, Egmore and other areas were affected.
The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board took steps to provide alternative power supply and cleared the inconvenience caused to the public, the release said.
The fire had caused extensive damage at the substation. "Though there was a delay in the electricity restoration, the work was accelerated on a war-footing by providing power through alternative routes," the release said.
The restoration started at 11 pm and by this morning all the affected areas gradually obtained the power supply.
Despite sequential faults on both feeders from NCTPS II to Manali 400/230KV, TANGEDCO swiftly ensured uninterrupted power to the city by stepping up 230KV to 400KV and rerouting power through Pulianthope. This was a testament to resilience and efficiency, TANGEDCO said in a post on the social media platform X.
"Swift action by TANGEDCO. Within a few hours, the dedicated team at TANGEDCO worked tirelessly to resolve the fault at NCTPS II, ensuring the Manali feeding the city was restored to its original healthy condition by 6 am this morning," the state-owned corporation said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Samsung

Tamil Nadu labour minister to meet Samsung officials to resolve strike

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin with Ford Motor executives

Restart car manufacturing in Chennai, Tamil Nadu CM urges Ford Motor

Samsung

Samsung India workers ramp up wage protests as strike enters Day 3

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin holds talks with Ford Motor to renew partnership

Workers staging a sit-in, demanding higher wages, at Samsung's plant in Sriperumbudur on the outskirts of Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Workers' strike hit production at Samsung's Chennai unit, output disrupted

Topics : Chennai Tamil Nadu electricity sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleHG Infra Engineering share priceBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon