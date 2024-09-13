T'gana DGP holds meets police commissioners after BRS workers' protest

They were later transported to the Keshampet Police Station. In response, a large number of BRS supporters gathered outside the police station, demanding the immediate release of their leaders.

Telangana Director General of Police Jitender on Friday held an emergency conference with the Commissioners of Police from Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda. The meeting aimed to address the law and order situation in the tri-commissionerates an official press release said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to a police official, Jitender held a conference with the commissioners of police of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda in view of recent developments. The Director General of Police stressed that there should not be any compromise on the law and order situation in the Tri Commissionerates of Hyderabad. Anyone trying to disturb peace and law and order should be dealt with strictly as per law. There shall be Zero Tolerance against people trying to disturb the situation in Hyderabad and Telangana.

The DGP appealed to all people not to take law into their own hands. Image of Telangana police be protected in all circumstances.

The law and order situation escalated when several BRS leaders, including MLA Harish Rao, were taken into police custody while protesting against the recent attack on BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy's residence outside the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Thursday.

They were later transported to the Keshampet Police Station. In response, a large number of BRS supporters gathered outside the police station, demanding the immediate release of their leaders.

According to sources, tensions rose in Kothapeta village in Rangareddy district, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, when BRS cadre blocked a police vehicle carrying the detained leaders. The standoff between the police and BRS workers quickly turned into a scuffle, with BRS supporters insisting on the release of their leaders. BRS claimed that the police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd.