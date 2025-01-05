Business Standard

Sunday, January 05, 2025 | 05:06 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh journalist killed after report on corruption: All we know

Chhattisgarh journalist killed after report on corruption: All we know

The body of Mukesh Chandrakar was found in a septic tank in Chhattisgarh. The police suspect that his death is linked to a recent report where he exposed alleged corruption in a Rs 120 crore project

Mukesh Chandrakar

Mukesh Chandrakar. (Photo: Facebook/@MukeshChandrakar)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The chilling murder of a 33-year-old journalist Mukesh Chandrakar in Chhattisgarh has sent shockwaves across the country. Chandrakar, who had recently exposed alleged corruption in a multi-crore road project, was found dead in a septic tank at a contractor's property.
 
Police have arrested three suspects, while the prime accused, contractor Suresh Chandrakar, remains on the run. 
 

What is the case?

 
The body of Chandrakar was discovered on January 3 in a septic tank at a property owned by contractor Suresh Chandrakar in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Mukesh, who worked for a local news channel, had recently exposed alleged corruption in a Rs 120-crore road construction project in Bastar. His investigation reportedly prompted a government inquiry into the contractor's activities.
 
 
Mukesh had been missing since January 1, last seen at a meeting organised by Ritesh Chandrakar, the contractor's brother, at the property where his body was later found. Police have arrested three suspects, including Ritesh and another of Suresh’s brothers, Dinesh. But the prime accused, Suresh Chandrakar, remains at large.
 

What did the police say?

 
Police launched a search for Mukesh after his elder brother, Yukesh Chandrakar, reported him missing. Using CCTV footage and mobile location data, officers discovered Mukesh’s body in a tank concealed by a newly laid cement slab.

Also Read

Villagers, rural area, locals

Chhattisgarh, West Bengal lead in social welfare expenditure in rural areas

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids Chhattisgarh Cong MLA Kawasi Lakhma, son in money laundering case

tree

Chhattisgarh tops among all states in forest, tree cover growth: ISFR

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah asks forces to coordinate to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah meets surrendered Naxals, says, 'I am the happiest person today'

 
A senior police official told India Today that Mukesh’s death is being investigated for links to his recent investigative reports. The government has formed an 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by IPS officer Mayank Gurjar, to probe the case thoroughly.
 
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that Mukesh’s December 25 report on corruption, aired on NDTV, might have been the motive for the murder. Sharma promised a chargesheet within weeks and a request for a speedy trial.
 

Political blame game

 
The case has ignited political tensions, with BJP and Congress trading accusations. Deputy Chief Minister Sharma, also the state’s home minister, alleged that the main accused, Suresh Chandrakar, is affiliated with the Congress and questioned the party’s links to recent criminal cases.
 
Congress, however, countered with claims that Suresh was inducted into the BJP. Congress spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla pointed to photos of Suresh with senior BJP leaders and demanded the release of CCTV footage from the Chief Minister’s residence, which Suresh allegedly visited days before the murder.
 

A dangerous climate for journalists

 
Mukesh Chandrakar worked as a freelance journalist for news channels, including NDTV, and also ran a YouTube channel, 'Bastar Junction,' which has some 1.59 lakh subscribers. He was known for his fearless reporting from the interiors of Bastar, even playing a role in securing the release of a CRPF commando abducted by Maoists in 2021. 
 
Media bodies like the Editors Guild of India and the Press Association have condemned his killing, calling for a thorough investigation and better protection for journalists.

More From This Section

Helicopter Crash, Pune Helicopter Crash

LIVE: Coast guard helicopter crashes in Gujarat during training sortie, three dead

MK Stalin, Stalin

CM Stalin announces $1 million prize for decoding Indus valley script

cyber security

Trai to tighten anti-spam norms; pilot to digitise past user consents

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

VP Dhankhar urges youth to remain vigilant against anti-national forces

Helicopter Crash, Pune Helicopter Crash

Three killed as Indian Coast Guard chopper crashes in Gujarat's Porbandar

Topics : Chhattisgarh Journalist Journalist murder Attack on journalists Chhattisgarh government corruption BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon