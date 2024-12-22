Business Standard

Sunday, December 22, 2024 | 11:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh tops among all states in forest, tree cover growth: ISFR

Chhattisgarh tops among all states in forest, tree cover growth: ISFR

The state saw a combined growth of 683.62 sq km in forest cover, securing the topmost position in the country

tree

Chhattisgarh's total forest cover now stands at an impressive 55,811.75 sq km, which is about 44.2 per cent of the state's geographical area (Photo: Shutterstock)

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chhattisgarh has emerged as the top state in the country for forest and tree cover growth.
 
The ‘India State of Forest Report 2023 (ISFR 2023)’, which was released on Saturday by Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav in Dehradun, said Chhattisgarh has recorded the maximum increase in forest and tree cover nationwide.
 
The state saw a combined growth of 683.62 sq km in forest cover, securing the topmost position in the country. It was followed by Uttar Pradesh (559 sq km), Odisha (559 sq km) and Rajasthan (394 sq km).
 
Chhattisgarh's total forest cover now stands at an impressive 55,811.75 sq km, which is about 44.2 per cent of the state's geographical area.
 
 
According to the report, area-wise top three states having the largest forest cover were Madhya Pradesh (77,073 sq km), Arunachal Pradesh (65,882 sq km) and Chhattisgarh (55,812 sq km).

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah asks forces to coordinate to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah meets surrendered Naxals, says, 'I am the happiest person today'

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Centre, Chhattisgarh committed to end Naxalism in state by March 2026: Shah

Indian Army host Soldierathon to mark 53rd anniversary of 1971 war victory

Indian Army host Soldierathon to mark 53rd anniversary of 1971 war victory

paddy agriculture farmer farming msp

Paddy procurement picks up pace in Chhattisgarh; 25% of target covered

 
Chhattisgarh’s principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force V Sreenivasa Rao said the increase in forest and tree cover is a reflection of the state's consistent efforts in community-driven afforestation programmes, sustainable forestry practices, and robust forest protection measures.  
 
Rao said another notable achievement is the significant improvement in the state's forest composition.
 
The state’s very dense forest (VDF) cover has witnessed a substantial increase, rising from 7,068 sq km in 2021 to 7,416.57 sq km in 2023, reflecting an impressive growth of 348.57 sq km. Similarly, the open forest (OF) cover has expanded from 16,370 sq km to 16,411.38 sq km during the same period.
 
Rao said the ISFR 2023 results reaffirm the state’s commitment to balancing development with environmental conservation.
 
The state has also achieved the highest positive change in tree cover, with an increase of 702.75 sq km compared to ISFR 2021 followed by Rajasthan (478.26 sq km) and Uttar Pradesh (440.76 sq km).
 

More From This Section

Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh to inaugurate National Workshop on Good Governance practices

Exam, National exam

Uttar Pradesh PCS prelims conclude with only 42% candidates turnout

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Haryana govt notifies procurement of 24 crops at minimum support price

Modi, Narendra Modi

Updates: Kuwait confers its highest honour 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer' to PM Modi

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Will ensure that schemes' benefits reach eligible individuals: CM Saini

Topics : Chhattisgarh forests Tree Plantation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon