close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

China takes 'approriate' action, denies visas to 2 Indian journalists

WSJ reported that both China and India ejected each other's journalists in the last few weeks. It further stated that earlier in May, declined to renew the visas of the last two China's journalists

BS Web Team New Delhi
India China

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China on Wednesday informed that it had taken 'appropriate' action over the treatment of Indian journalists. The latest episode has now highlighted the tense relations that the two neighbouring countries share.
In a report, Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said that China's action came in response to the unfair treatment of Chinese journalists which was meted out by the Indian side. 

WSJ on Tuesday reported that both China and India ejected each other's journalists in the last few weeks. The report further stated that India in May 2023, declined to renew the visas of the last two China's journalists in the country.
Meanwhile, China denied visas to at least two Indian reporters to return and the third was informed that his accreditation had been revoked. Citing a comment from a Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson, the report said, that Chinese reporters in India had been unfairly treated for years.

"What I can tell you is that for a long time, Chinese journalists have suffered unfair and discriminatory treatment in India, and in 2017, the Indian side shortened the visa validity of Chinese journalists to three months or even one month for no reason," the spokesperson, Mao Ning, told a briefing.
The spokesperson further added that in the face of this prolonged and unreasonable suppression by the Indian side, they had to take appropriate countermeasures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese media.

Also Read

EB-5 visa: What is it, who can apply and how it is different from H1-B visa

US extends visa walk-in interview waiver for more applicants; check here

H1-B visa deadline likely to get extended as users face technical glitches

US visa threat before B'desh elections: Warning to faltering democracies

Chinese technicians may get faster visas to India to help set up factories

Himachal CM seeks Rs 1,000 cr from Centre for greenfield Mandi airport

Bengal govt introduces 4-year UG honours course from this academic year

Haryana CM Khattar to meet Himachal counterpart over water issues

Delhi govt moves SC against NGT order of LG to monitor waste management

Reports claiming lack of evidence against WFI chief wrong: Delhi Police


The report citing the spokesperson said, "The status of Indian journalists in China would depend on India's support for Chinese journalists."
She further added that some Indian journalists have been working and living in China for over a decade and that the authorities are willing to facilitate them, but it will only depend on whether the Indian side can meet China halfway and give the same facilitation and assistance to their journalists.


 
Topics : India China relations Journalists Chinese journalists Visa BS Web Reports

First Published: May 31 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Delhi govt moves SC against NGT order of LG to monitor waste management

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
3 min read

Allcargo Logistics net profit declines 78% to Rs 51.90 cr in March quarter

Allcargo investing Rs 1,000 cr in 4 logistics parks
3 min read

Reports claiming lack of evidence against WFI chief wrong: Delhi Police

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
1 min read

Fitch Ratings revises outlook on OYO's long-term issuer ratings to positive

oyo, oyo hotels, OYO Rooms
2 min read

Khalistani supporters heckle Congress' Rahul Gandhi at an event in US

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE: Fiscal deficit for 2022-23 at 6.4 per cent of GDP, says CGA data

Fiscal Deficit
2 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon