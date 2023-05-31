China takes 'approriate' action, denies visas to 2 Indian journalists

China on Wednesday informed that it had taken 'appropriate' action over the treatment of Indian journalists. The latest episode has now highlighted the tense relations that the two neighbouring countries share.
In a report, Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said that China's action came in response to the unfair treatment of Chinese journalists which was meted out by the Indian side.
WSJ on Tuesday reported that both China and India ejected each other's journalists in the last few weeks. The report further stated that India in May 2023, declined to renew the visas of the last two China's journalists in the country.
Meanwhile, China denied visas to at least two Indian reporters to return and the third was informed that his accreditation had been revoked. Citing a comment from a Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson, the report said, that Chinese reporters in India had been unfairly treated for years.
"What I can tell you is that for a long time, Chinese journalists have suffered unfair and discriminatory treatment in India, and in 2017, the Indian side shortened the visa validity of Chinese journalists to three months or even one month for no reason," the spokesperson, Mao Ning, told a briefing.
The spokesperson further added that in the face of this prolonged and unreasonable suppression by the Indian side, they had to take appropriate countermeasures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese media.
Also Read
EB-5 visa: What is it, who can apply and how it is different from H1-B visa
US extends visa walk-in interview waiver for more applicants; check here
H1-B visa deadline likely to get extended as users face technical glitches
US visa threat before B'desh elections: Warning to faltering democracies
Chinese technicians may get faster visas to India to help set up factories
Himachal CM seeks Rs 1,000 cr from Centre for greenfield Mandi airport
Bengal govt introduces 4-year UG honours course from this academic year
Haryana CM Khattar to meet Himachal counterpart over water issues
Delhi govt moves SC against NGT order of LG to monitor waste management
Reports claiming lack of evidence against WFI chief wrong: Delhi Police
The report citing the spokesperson said, "The status of Indian journalists in China would depend on India's support for Chinese journalists."
She further added that some Indian journalists have been working and living in China for over a decade and that the authorities are willing to facilitate them, but it will only depend on whether the Indian side can meet China halfway and give the same facilitation and assistance to their journalists.