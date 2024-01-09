Chlorine gas leak in Dehradun's Jhanjra, panicked residents evacuated

On Tuesday morning, a chlorine gas leak was reported in the Jhanjra area of the Prem Nagar police station in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Residents complained of difficulty in breathing as a result. Authorities said the residents of the area have been cleared and evacuated to a safe place.



#WATCH | Uttarakhand: On receiving information about people facing difficulty in breathing due to leakage in the chlorine cylinder kept in the empty plot in the Jhanjra area of ​​Prem Nagar police station in Dehradun, Police, NDRF, SDRF and Fire team reached the spot and are… pic.twitter.com/Xq7n71Ot3n January 9, 2024

As per senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dehradun Ajay Singh, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other security personnel have hurried to the spot after getting information with respect to the occurrence.

Chlorine gas leak in Dehradun: Insights

Singh said to the news agency ANI, “On receiving information about people facing difficulty in breathing due to leakage in the chlorine cylinder kept in the empty plot in the Jhanjra area of Prem Nagar police station in Dehradun, Police, NDRF, SDRF, and fire team reached the spot and are taking action for safe disposal".

“There was a leakage and it could have turned into a big disaster, however, due to the coordinated efforts of the authorities the situation was managed,” he stated ANI.

As per Sahaspur MLA Sahdev Singh Pundir, seven cylinders of chlorine were kept at a vacant plot nearby for a long while. There are no reports of losses, the police said.

A same accident occurred in 2017 when more than 15 individuals were hospitalised after chlorine gas spilled from the water supply centre of Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan (UJS).