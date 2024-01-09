Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Chlorine gas leak in Dehradun's Jhanjra, panicked residents evacuated

As per SSP Dehradun, Ajay Singh, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other security personnel hurried to the spot immediately after getting information about the occurrence

Chlorine gas leak in Dehradun

Chlorine gas leak in Dehradun. Photo: PTI

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On Tuesday morning, a chlorine gas leak was reported in the Jhanjra area of the Prem Nagar police station in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Residents complained of difficulty in breathing as a result. Authorities said the residents of the area have been cleared and evacuated to a safe place.
As per senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dehradun Ajay Singh, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other security personnel have hurried to the spot after getting information with respect to the occurrence. 

 

Chlorine gas leak in Dehradun: Insights 

Singh said to the news agency ANI, “On receiving information about people facing difficulty in breathing due to leakage in the chlorine cylinder kept in the empty plot in the Jhanjra area of Prem Nagar police station in Dehradun, Police, NDRF, SDRF, and fire team reached the spot and are taking action for safe disposal".
“There was a leakage and it could have turned into a big disaster, however, due to the coordinated efforts of the authorities the situation was managed,” he stated ANI. 
As per Sahaspur MLA Sahdev Singh Pundir, seven cylinders of chlorine were kept at a vacant plot nearby for a long while. There are no reports of losses, the police said.
A same accident occurred in 2017 when more than 15 individuals were hospitalised after chlorine gas spilled from the water supply centre of Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan (UJS).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Fans praise Ranveer-Alia performance

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling advances, breakthrough soon

Heavy traffic on Delhi's roads ahead of Diwali, long queues at ISBT

Rescue workers 'close to' breaking through rubble in Silkyara tunnel

One SP rank officer deployed at each racing zone for MotoGP finale

Lakshadweep Trip: Top 8 places to visit in Lakshadweep for your vacation

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan dies at 55 in Kolkata, was battling cancer

Mumbai Coastal Road Project: All you need to know about the toll-free road

Vistara 9th Anniversary Sale starts at Rs 1899; Bookings thrown open

Ram temple: What is Pran Pratishtha? How is it done? All details here

Topics : Uttarakhand Uttarkhand Disaster Accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon